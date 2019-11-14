On my recent trip home to Arkansas, I had many missions: Spend time with as much family as possible, tend to my parent’s graves and find boudin.
Emporia’s Dillons store used to carry it. Even Walmart had it for a little while. It’s not the kind of thing I like to order online, being fresh and all that.
Zummo’s boudin. Cabot, Arkansas, provides.
I was shopping with my cousin Debbie, who had barely heard of this pork-and-rice treat, and she asked me how to cook it. This is for you, cuz!
I’ve written about boudin before, but for the life of me I cannot find the article. So please forgive me if I repeat myself.
When we think of sausage, we think of meat. But what if meat is in short supply? What if you’ve butchered a hog, and there’s still bits and pieces left, even the blood, that you can’t let go to waste because times are hard and every scrap counts.
This is how things like hogs head cheese, buckets of lard and gelatin came into being. Boudin is a Cajun dish, ergo, descended from France, where boudin noir is a national dish. In North America it’s better known as boudin rouge, meaning, it’s made with blood and some sort of congealing filler. Like it or not, blood has nutrition.
Boudin blanc, however, is not made from blood, but bits of pork, including the liver and heart, onion, green peppers and lots of seasonings in an edible, all-natural casing.
Zummo Meat Company of Beaumont, Texas, is a century-old meat processor just a stone’s throw from both the Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana. Zummo does andouille, smoked sausage, an all-beef sausage and several seasoned “Party Time” sausages. In addition to their tasty regular boudin blanc, Zummo makes a smoked boudin and rice-sausages made with crawfish and shrimp. You can even purchase the boudin as breaded balls for frying.
By most accounts, the best Cajun boudin is Babineaux’s Slaughterhouse in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. You can’t get it at Walmart. The mountain must go to Mohammed.
Back to Zummo. I bought eight pounds, which should get us through the end of 2019. It comes in links, short or long. One person can be happy with two short links, maybe, three, or one long link. We always serve it with beans (red, black or great northerns), some fresh French bread and a bottle of Tabasco.
I’m not a fan of the casing when it is poached, so I slit my sausage open and scoop out the filling. Andy just goes for it.
How to cook boudin
Boudin should be fully thawed before you begin.
BAKE IT: Preheat the oven to 280 degrees. Lightly oil a sheet pan and lay the boudin on it. Bake slowly until the sausage is golden brown, turning occasionally, about 30 minutes. Serve with fried okra, whole grain mustard and some pickled green tomatoes.
POACH IT: This is my preferred method. Pour a couple of inches of water in a heavy-bottomed saucepan or pot and bring it to a simmer. Using broth or beer won’t affect the sausage because of the casing.
Add the links to the water and watch for the simmer to return. Cover and simmer the boudin five minutes, then turn and cook another five minutes.
Meanwhile, heat up your choice of beans in a separate saucepan, adding fresh thyme and black pepper. Andy might sneak in a tiny bit of pork fat at this point. Serve the beans in a shallow bowl with the cooked boudin on top and bread on the side.
GRILL IT: I have not done this, but just in case you want to try. Grilling adds a bit of charcoal and smoke to the sausage and helps crisp the skin so you can even place it in a bun.
Bring a layer of charcoal briquets to a medium-high heat, making sure they are in a consistent layer, heat-wise. Grill boudin an inch apart, about two minutes on each side; the internal temperature should reach 165 degrees. Go with the hefty mustard.
Get out there and grab yourself some boudin. It is really good, and perfect for cooler weather.
Let’s get cooking!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.