A retired dentist is using more than $8,000 of his own money in an attempt to unseat a local lawmaker.
Finance reports filed this week show Robert “Bob” Harmon and his wife Ronda have made four personal loans totaling $8,200 to his campaign since mid-June. Ronda Harmon is the campaign treasurer.
Harmon of Osage City is challenging Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington, in next Tuesday's Republican primary. The District 76 race is the only local legislative contest with a primary. The winner will face Democrat Chuck Torres in November.
Smith reported $10,500 in contributions. Many of them are from political action committees for business groups, such as the Kansas Farm Bureau, the Kansas Bankers Association and Kansas Insurance Agents.
Harmon's only outside contribution since the start of 2022 was for $150 from a couple in Lebo.
Harmon challenged Smith in the 2020 Republican primary, but lost by about 330 votes.
Torres reported $2,231 in contributions to the Secretary of State's office this week. The largest one, for $500, came from Barbara Gardner of Charlotte, N.C.
$8000 of his own money... The way Donald Trump "loved other people's money". that's likely more than he spent on his own campaigns. Actually, that does make him smart, and his rich fan base..... whatever it is they are. And, they are still throwing money at him for another unlikely Presidential run, but more likely Legal Defense Fund, but he's surprised us before. Good Luck, Dr Harmon. Are you sure you know what you're getting into?
