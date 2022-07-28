robert harmon - 2022

Retired dentist Robert Harmon is challenging Rep. Eric Smith for the second election in a row.

 Courtesy Facebook.com/Harmon Dental

A retired dentist is using more than $8,000 of his own money in an attempt to unseat a local lawmaker.

Finance reports filed this week show Robert “Bob” Harmon and his wife Ronda have made four personal loans totaling $8,200 to his campaign since mid-June. Ronda Harmon is the campaign treasurer.

Tags

(1) comment

Fremon

$8000 of his own money... The way Donald Trump "loved other people's money". that's likely more than he spent on his own campaigns. Actually, that does make him smart, and his rich fan base..... whatever it is they are. And, they are still throwing money at him for another unlikely Presidential run, but more likely Legal Defense Fund, but he's surprised us before. Good Luck, Dr Harmon. Are you sure you know what you're getting into?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.