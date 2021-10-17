A medical helicopter pilot had a close call early Sunday, when he made what authorities called an emergency landing on K-99 near the Lyon-Wabaunsee County line.
A Facebook post by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said the EagleMed chopper had an engine malfunction, and as a result landed on the highway. The landing was safe, with no one injured.
The parent company of EagleMed later called it a “precautionary landing” at 3:41 a.m., and not an emergency. A Global Medical Response spokesperson said the pilot responded to a light on the instrument panel which "indicated a potential problem."
The spokesperson said in a statement that the Bell 407 helicopter landed in southern Wabaunsee County at K-99 and Elm Creek Road. Sheriff's officers from both Lyon and Wabaunsee counties responded to it.
NOTE: This story has been updated for information from EagleMed's parent company.
