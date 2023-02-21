The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church hosted its annual Shrove pancake fundraiser Tuesday, raising funds for the Emporia High School Spartan Stop.
“Shrove Tuesday is not technically a religious holiday,” Fr. Marc McDonald said. “It’s a last feast day before Lent begins, which is tomorrow, with Ash Wednesday.”
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, Shrove Tuesday has its origins in the Middle Ages in Europe. The word “shrove” is derived from the “shrive,” the confession of sins in preparation for the Lenten season. Pancakes were the traditional dinner, as the ingredients to make them - including eggs, sugar and fat - are often discouraged during Lent, which is a time of fasting. So, many European countries would use up the ingredients the day before Lent began, creating the tradition of Shrove Tuesday.
“Pancakes for dinner are a little more decadent, so that’s how the tradition got started,” McDonald explained.
The church takes Pancake Day a step further, turning the tradition into a day of fundraising for local food entities. This year, the proceeds of the pancake dinner will go to benefit the Spartan Stop, helping provide necessary items and food to Emporia High School students.
“It was sort of a no-brainer. When we met with our governing board [The Spartan Stop] was the first suggestion,” McDonald said. “They do really good work with underprivileged youth at the high school. With as much abundance as we have in this country, no one should be hungry and no one should go to school hungry.”
In the past, the church has also partnered with other youth organizations, including Bloom House and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lyon County.
“It’s sort of a fundraiser, it's a fun thing to do,” McDonald added. “The idea behind Lent is that you tend to either give something up or begin something new and so that idea of fast, and this is the feast before the fast.”
For the first day of Lent, St. Andrews will also host an “Ashes to Go” opportunity at the Emporia State University Union Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.
“I just do a little private prayer with them, put the ashes on their forehead with the words ‘Remember that you are dust and to dust, you shall return’ as a reminder of our finiteness,” McDonald said.
Ash Wednesday services at the church, located at 828 Commercial St, will begin at 7 p.m.
