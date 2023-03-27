The 1920s came roaring back to Emporia Saturday with an evening full of live jazz, dancing and silent films at the Lyon County History Center.
The event was a fundraising effort for both the history center and No Coast Film Festival.
Lyon County History Center deputy director Lisa Soller said they first collaborated with NCFF last year for a Veterans Day event. Afterwards, Soller and NCFF director Jon Leach began discussing ways they could work together more to bring culture and history together for the community.
"Jon Leach and I just started to kick some ideas around of what other things we could do and this one popped up," Soller said.
The organizations planned a full evening, transforming the third floor of the history center into a speakeasy complete with custom cocktails from the Turquise Tavern.
Soller said the 1920s were a "boom time" for the United States, and Emporia definitely cashed in on the successes before the crash in 1929.
"A lot of our buildings downtime were built in the 20s," she said. "It was just a time of growth up until the end happened in 1929."
Soller also arranged a display of several 1920s-era dresses from the museum's collections, showing a variety of styles. One unique dress was owned by Margaret Mosher, wife of Orville Mosher, who was instrumental in the early days of the Lyon County Historical Society. The dress, Soller said, was purchased in Puerto Rico for a state dinner.
"We were excited to put out some of our artifacts," Soller said. "In our archives, we have a lot of items from the 1920s. With the city directories you can actually see the growth in the city as it's happening."
Leach agreed that the 1920s were a fascinating era for many, likely due to the dichotomy between the anti-alcohol prohibition movement and the subversive culture that bucked against the rules.
Leach said NCFF was excited to work with the history center as a way to discuss the historical impact of various films, while bridging the gap between entertainment, culture and education.
The film shown Saturday was the 1927 version of "Chicago," the silent film that inspired the longstanding musical of the same name. Leach said the film recently entered into the public domain, meaning it's no longer subjected to copyright, trademark or patent laws.
"We built the event out around that film," he said. "At No Coast, we've been wanting to do events like this, that are more than just go and watch a movie. ... We wanted to try to build something that was like a night out, an event."
Leach said more collaborations with the Lyon County History Center will be happening often.
To learn how you can support both the Lyon County History Center and No Coast Film Festival, visit www.explorelyoncounty.org and www.nocoastfilmfest.com.
News and Online Editor
