Sophomore Elise Eckert finished first place at the Emporia girls golf team’s home invite at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.
Eckert shot a new personal best of 80 (+9), five strokes ahead of the runner-up. She was glad to shoot that well even with a double bogey on her card.
“It’s a really good start and this is the best round I’ve ever shot so far,” Elise Eckert said. “I did have one double [bogey] and I would like to eliminate those, but it worked out okay today.”
Senior Ella Fessler also received a medal with an eighth-place finish (92).
Emporia finished fifth as a team with a score of 444. Head coach Rick Eckert was glad to see where the girls stand right now after one tournament.
“We only have two faces back from last year that have tournament experience,” Rick Eckert said. “Elise and Ella played well, Nicole had some good holes and hit some good shots, and you just want to build momentum. I think was a pretty good jumping point off for us and an opportunity to get things rolling.”
Another factor for everyone was the heat. With teams practicing either in the morning or inside for the last week, players were not accustomed to being outside for a full 18 holes. That is something that will come as the season goes along.
“I think we had some issues with the heat today,” Rick Eckert said. “People were getting tired and we were not acclimatized like we needed to be. It impacted everyone because for the last week, some schools were practicing early in the morning when it wasn’t hot and some were inside with air conditioning, like we were. That came back to haunt us today, but it’s one of those things that we’ll be more used to moving forward.”
Next up for Emporia will be the Seaman Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.