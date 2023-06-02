Courtesy ESU Athletics
The 2023 Hornet Volleyball schedule has been released and first-year head coach Ken Murczek is set to make his Emporia State debut on September 1 against Sioux Falls as part of the Kansas City Classic held in Liberty, Mo.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Courtesy ESU Athletics
The 2023 Hornet Volleyball schedule has been released and first-year head coach Ken Murczek is set to make his Emporia State debut on September 1 against Sioux Falls as part of the Kansas City Classic held in Liberty, Mo.
Emporia State will kick off their season with their first eight matches on the road as part of the Kansas City Classic and Missouri S&T Tournament before their home opener on September 15 when they begin MIAA play against Fort Hays State in White Auditorium.
There is no shortage of competition on the 2023 schedule as the Hornets play seven matches against teams that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago, with a total of 11 matches against teams that were ranked in the top-25 during the 2022 season. Among the ranked teams coming to White Auditorium are two squads that ended their seasons ranked in the Top 15 last year, Nebraska-Kearney on September 16 and Northwest Missouri on September 29.
Emporia State will play a total of 10 home matches this season, with four of them following another Hornet sporting event. Emporia State fans will have the opportunity to catch Hornet volleyball in action following two home football games this season on Saturday, October 14 and Saturday, November 4. Additionally, fans can head over to White Auditorium following Emporia State Soccer matches twice this season on Friday, September 15 and Friday, September 29.
Emporia State will face off against the defending MIAA Tournament Champions and rival Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle on October 10.
The Hornets will play their final regular season home match on November 4 versus Central Oklahoma and will conclude the regular season on November 9 in a match at Newman.
Murczek enters his first season at Emporia State with a history of success at all levels, most recently leading Oregon Tech to the NAIA National Tournament. Murczek brings a plethora of experience to Emporia State and has held coaching positions at both NCAA Division I and II levels, as well as stints as a head coach for two NCAA Division I schools, North Texas and Wake Forest. Murczek looks to build upon his success as he enters the 2023 season with the Hornets.
Fans interested in purchasing season tickets for Hornet Volleyball may now contact the main ticket line at 620-341-5350 or e-mail athletics@emporia.edu with online sales starting July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.