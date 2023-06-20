The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission approved the Kretsinger Subdivision Tuesday evening.
The final plat for the subdivision, located at South Exchange and Soden’s Road, raises the number of lots from 53 to 55 single family residential homes across the 16.65 acre tract of land.
Despite the addition of two homes, Planning and Zoning Administrator Justin Givens said the development density is all within minimum range, with corner lots substituting rear setbacks for side setbacks. All lots are a minimum of 5,800 square feet and the homes will range from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet.
The inner loop of homes will have primary access from the alley with a detached garage. Additionally, parking will only be allowed on one side of Soden’s Loop, though each lot has off-street parking with two spots available per lot. The design by BG Consultants shows only two lots would have direct entry from South Exchange Street. Sodens Road would not be extended past Exchange.
The final approval of the plat also included a contingency for the utility easement to be expanded for a lift station on lot 24, if necessary. Matthew Kohls with BG Consultants said the ideal situation would be the use of a full gravity septic system, though the final decision would be up to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Given said the changes from the preliminary plat focused on the floodplain on the northeastern side of the plat, including creating drainage easement to limit construction in the floodplain, which serves to help keep property owners from having to pay flood insurance.
“Originally, those were planned to be a reserve area for future park space or similar. After the preliminary plat was approved, the city advised that they would not want to accept that property as park space and since there will be no HOA [Homeowners Association] to maintain the park within this development, the property would have returned to the adjourning lots, which would have created larger lots,” Givens explained. “In exchange, there was the creation of a drainage easement in those areas that will limit development in the floodplain.”
Givens added that the commission has spoken with one property owner that was adjacent to the subdivision and was able to reach an agreement without any objections.
