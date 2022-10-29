The Emporia High School girls cross country team finished in eighth place with 184 points at the Class 5A state championship at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence on Saturday.
The Lady Spartans were led individually by Elizabeth Willhite, who finished 31st with a time of 20:32.8. Allison Curtis came in 35th with a time of 20:35.5 and Maryn True took 47th with a time of 21:02.1. Micah Sheffy-Harris placed 57th with a 21:18.6, Bailee VanSickle finished 63rd with a time of 21:38.9 and junior Sofia Ruvalcaba took 78th with a time of 21:57.4.
“Daghyn as well as several of the girls ran their best races of the season today, and state is where you want to do that,” head coach Mike Robinson said. “Our senior girls, Maryn and Elizabeth, did what we expect from them - they competed hard today and led by example. We also have an exciting batch of younger runners that I can't wait to start working with again in the spring for track season.”
Daghyn True was the lone Spartan boy to qualify and he finished in 10th place with a time of 16:12.9.
“I couldn't see Daghyn for the last 600 meters but I know I counted him at about 15th place and in that short distance he ended up 10th, so he really picked up some places,” Robinson said. “It was a solid way to end his sophomore season. He works hard and does all the little things correctly, so he deserves it.”
