Elizabeth Willhite

Elizabeth Willhite led the Emporia girls cross country team with a 35th-place finish at the Class 5A state championships on Saturday.

 Courtesy Brian Willhite

The Emporia High School girls cross country team finished in eighth place with 184 points at the Class 5A state championship at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence on Saturday.

The Lady Spartans were led individually by Elizabeth Willhite, who finished 31st with a time of 20:32.8. Allison Curtis came in 35th with a time of 20:35.5 and Maryn True took 47th with a time of 21:02.1. Micah Sheffy-Harris placed 57th with a 21:18.6, Bailee VanSickle finished 63rd with a time of 21:38.9 and junior Sofia Ruvalcaba took 78th with a time of 21:57.4.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.