Commissioners approved a request by Evergy for agriculture conditional-use to install a utility substation at the 1700 block of Road F to help offset energy demand.
"Also, there's a transmission line that runs directly next to this property, so logically, it made sense for them and for future projects that might need to be supplied electricity in a timely manner," Sam Seeley with Lyon County Planning and Zoning said.
The property is 10 acres, but the substation will only cover around two to two and a half acres of it, Seeley said. The extra land will allow Evergy to enlarge the substation if needed and will also ensure that the substation is not "infringing on any neighboring properties."
Commissioner also approved the purchase of a new mini excavator for Road and Bridge at their meeting on Thursday. The excavator will be used for the Americus Road widening project and will cost $67,470 to come out of the multi-year fund.
Jim Brull, assistant Lyon County engineer, said buying a new machine through Sourcewell, a sourcing company that helps government agencies purchase equipment, would save money. Estimates on a used mini excavator were around $10,000 more. Renting would also cost a considerable amount, Brull said, at $2,500 a week for a projected six month project.
For Lyon County facilities, commissioners approved a change order for a water storage tank for $2,068 for a check valve installation. The costs for the project will be funded by the sales tax account.
Appropriation requests came from Emporia Senior Center and Flint Hills Technical College.
Emporia Senior Center board members Ken Hanson and Virginia McCabe asked commissioners for $105,000 in appropriations.
“We’re very cash strapped,” McCabe said. “We’re requesting this allocation of $105,000 to allow continued growth to meet the demand of our community. We were closed for 15 months because of COVID and, obviously, expenses went on and this exhausted our reserves.”
Hanson said the senior center is also an asset for the general public, as it is used as a polling place for elections and an incubator kitchen — a partnership with the Kansas Department of Agriculture to help new out businesses.
Caron Daugherty of Flint Hill Technical College asked commissioners for an appropriation of $72,650 for equipment support across the college.
Enrollment is up, Daugherty said. “We are looking at eight to 10 percentage points increase in our enrollment right now, so the enrollment trends continue post-COVID to be strong,” she said.
The commission also:
Approved three Road and Bridge personnel to attend the MINK conference, a two-day meeting with Road and Bridge and DOT members from Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas. The transportation costs for the event will come out of the Road and Bridge fund.
Approved a request by Tillman Infrastructure and Network Real Estate for a 260ft communication tower off of Road 170 and Hwy 50.
Renewed Tenant Users Liability Insurance Protection (TULIP) through Philadelphia Insurance Company.
Approved the appointment of two security officers, one from each political party, to help supervise the destruction of 2020 primary ballots.
Next week, commissioners will revisit two items they tabled this week, including the revised mileage reimbursement rate and the revised job description for deputy appraiser.
