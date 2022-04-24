Mother Nature was not in a party mood on Saturday for the fourth annual Emporia Earth Day Extravaganza. High winds and threatening weather dampened spirits and caused venue changes.
Founder Sam Bland noted that the event has grown and evolved significantly since its inauguration in 2019. “I loved the Earth Day celebrations in Cottonwood Falls,” he said. “After Cottonwood Falls ended, I decided to do something here in Emporia.”
This year, Bland teamed with the Emporia Natural Resources Advisory Board, Emporia State University, David Traylor Zoo, and Visit Emporia to bring a full day of educational, entertaining, and environmentally focused activities to the community.
Emporia State University’s Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center teemed with children and adults exploring the various types of aquatic animals that live in Kansas waters with the aid of ESU professors and students. Kansas Water Office representatives were on hand to share information about water conservation.
“This is our first Earth Day celebration,” said Daphne Mayes. “The PAROC just opened last May.”
Along with Erica Martin (ESU and NRAB), Lisa Keith (David Traylor Zoo) and Sam Bland, the group created an Earth Day Extravaganza for 2022.
“I love that this is an opportunity for the PAROC to work with the community, to create connections with environmental topics, and to raise awareness of our wonderful facility and space,” Mayes added.
Because of adverse weather, outdoor activities were more of an adventure than originally planned. From planting seedlings to creating art projects to backyard bass fishing, instructors and participants alike braved the elements.
Inside the PAROC, attendees could learn about the popular sport fishing program Vamos a Pescar! and environmental stewardship with Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow and USD 253 Migrant Education Program. Sally Sanchez and Patricia Saenz-Reyes noted that six years ago Phil Taunton approached them about teaching children in the Hispanic community how to fish.
“And look how far we’ve come,” Saenz-Reyes said. “Now we’re famous for our fish tacos. We cook what we catch.”
“This is a great event to introduce youth and families to the outdoors,” Taunton said. “We all need to know that we do not own this planet. I’ve never lost my love of teaching people how to take care of the planet.”
“What’s in the Outdoors”, with Taunton and a team of Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fish KS Certified Instructors set up and led a Backyard Bass fishing activity on the large deck outside at the PAROC.
The morning’s keynote presenter was Ernesto Flores, Fisheries Biologist with the Emporia KDWP. Flores, who grew up in Ness City, Kansas, shared his journey as a first-generation college student to a fulfilling successful career.
“A lot of people helped me along the way,” Flores remarked. “My mom was an immigrant. It took until my second-to-last semester to realize what I wanted to do: the study of fishes, ichthyology.
“It doesn’t matter how you get there,” Flores noted, “as long as you get there. Ask questions. Work hard. And remember that positivity is infectious. Everybody has a different career path — chase your passion.”
In the afternoon, the party shifted to the Sauder Alumni Center on the ESU campus. Originally planned for the David Traylor Zoo, the hours-long music and activities events were perhaps more popular inside, considering the weather.
From creating a toad abode from a peat pot and squishing mud and milkweed seed for seed bombs to leaf stamping and sunflower planting, the Alumni Center was thronged with families enjoying both activities and music.
The music line-up led off with Elexa Dawson, followed by Sapphire Son, Sam and the Firewatchers, and Javier Chavez. While enjoying the music, attendees also enjoyed the Radius Brewing Company beer garden and Two Dudes Food.
“I’m happy and grateful that the community could come together for both entertainment and education,” Bland noted.
“We are stewards of the land,” Mayes said. “We celebrate that on Earth Day and every day.”
