Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 3:39 am
The Emporia High School track and field teams are sending 12 athletes to the Class 5A state championships in Wichita next weekend.
The boys finished sixth at the Andover regional with 45 points. The girls placed ninth with 24 points.
Parker Leeds qualified in two events. He finished third in the long jump (21-4) and took fourth in the triple jump (42-8.25).
Also qualifying for the boys on the track side are Marco Robinson in the 100m (11.18 – fourth place), Jonaus Anderson in the 200m (23.03 – fourth), Fred Jackson in the 400m (50.37 – fourth) and Jeremiah Huber in the pole vault (12-6 – fourth).
Two Spartan relays will also be going. The 4x400m relay team of Blake Spellman, Jackson, Derrick Keys and Kyle Obermeyer finished third (3:26.20) and the 4x100m relay team of Robinson, Brody Duncan, RJ Tabares and Anderson finished fourth (44.14).
Two Lady Spartans qualified for state. Mia Trujillo will be going to in two events after finishing third in the discus (118-2) and fourth in the shot put (33-6.50).
Harley Smith will be going after placing fourth in the 400m (1:01.45).
The Class 5A state championships will be next Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27, at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium.
