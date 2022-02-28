The Emporia Gazette
PARK CITY – Emporia High’s Xerarch Tungjaroenkul won an individual boys wrestling 5A state championship Saturday at Hartman Arena in Park City.
Tungajroenkul (145) lost just one match this season and swept through his four matches at state. He opened the state meet with a win by tech fall over Caleb Van Booven of De Soto and a win by fall against Clayton Kaufman of Newton. In the semifinals, he won by fall over Zachary Wessley of Goddard.
In the championship match, he took a 3-1 decision against Gabe Maki of Andover to claim the top spot on the podium. The win was also the 100th of his career.
Tungjaroenkul was the only Spartan to reach the podium at state over the weekend. Lukas Hainline (126) and Bobby Trujillo (195) both went 2-2 while Braxton Malone (106), Jesse Ultrearas (170) and Davian White (182) were 1-2 and Josiah Bradley (285) was 0-2.
