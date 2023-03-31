With Emporia State track and field not scheduled to compete this weekend, Alyssa Conway took the opportunity to travel to Wichita as the lone Hornet at the Friends University Spring Invite. She came away with another provisional qualifier in a season’s best performance in the women’s hammer.
The graduate student unleashed a throw of 56.08m (184-0) on her first attempt to win the competition. She won by over 20 feet over former Friends student-athlete and current Southwestern College throws coach Kortney Schutt.
Conway had a ten-inch improvement over her winning mark at last weekend’s ESU Relays. She leads the MIAA and is currently ranked sixth in the nation in the hammer.
Emporia State will host the high school edition of the ESU Relays on Friday at Witten Track inside Welch Stadium. The next scheduled competition for the Hornets is the David Suenram Gorilla Classic on Saturday, April 8 in Pittsburg, Kan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.