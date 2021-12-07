TOPEKA – After being tied at the end of the third quarter, Washburn Rural outscored the Emporia High girls basketball team 20-9 in the fourth to down the Spartans 52-41 Tuesday night.
The loss was Emporia’s (1-1) first of the year, but head coach Carolyn Dorsey isn’t down on her team. After all, it just played the preseason No. 2 team in 6A incredibly close.
“I can commend them,” Dorsey said. “I’m incredibly proud of them because what they did tonight, they put on a show and they stood toe-to-toe with a really talented monster. Man, they gave it everything. They just ran out of steam.”
The game got off to a slow start for both teams, with the Spartans taking a 2-0 lead on a Rebecca Snyder make nearly four minutes into the game. Emporia would lead 7-6 after one quarter, although Snyder would sit the rest of the half after picking up her second foul at the 3:37 mark of the first.
And then, Allie Baker was whistled for her second foul with 5:27 left in the second quarter. But Dorsey has a deep bench and she wasn’t shy about using it.
“We had some foul trouble again and we have to fix that, but these kids coming in are giving us good minutes and we’re surviving,” Dorsey said. “Our depth has been good to us because we’re not faltering. We just stood toe-to-toe with two of our starters in foul trouble, and it’s a kudos commending our bench kids. They came in, they understood the role, they understand they’re prepared and they give us what they can, whether that’s seven minutes or two minutes. And when you have that, it makes for a really strong team.”
With Snyder and Baker on the bench, Emporia built up a 19-12 lead with 3:33 left in the half thanks to two second-quarter 3-pointers from Gracie Gilpin, one from Maddyn Stewart and another from Addie Kirmer off the bench.
However, the Junior Blues (2-0) closed the half on an 8-0 run to go to the locker room up 20-19.
The Spartan offense was slow to start the second half as well, not making its first field goal until the 3:19 mark. But that was a 3-pointer from Gilpin to draw the Spartans within one at 26-25. Gilpin would hit two more threes in the third, including one with 10 seconds left to tie the game at 32-all.
And then came the fourth quarter, and the Junior Blues’ size and talent took over.
“In that fourth quarter, they had their kids that are really talented step up,” Dorsey said. “ … When you’re down to the last four or five minutes of the game and you’re playing the No. 2 team in the state, that’s expected. They executed a little bit better than us down the stretch. I think they’re just incredibly talented and it’s for no fault of our kids’ effort.”
Gilpin led the Spartans with 21 points and five 3-pointers while Kirmer added 10 points and two threes off the bench.
“Gracie’s a competitor,” Dorsey said. “I haven’t coached a kid that probably works harder, competes harder than that girl and it’s just fun to be with. …. I think what you saw tonight from (Kirmer) was her potential, but she’s got a lot more in there and if she can play like that, be a scorer, that helps Gilpin out because we’ve got another kid that can drive and score.”
Washburn Rural held Emporia to just 28% (11 of 40) shooting for the game. Nine of those made shots were 3-pointers, meaning the Spartans only hit two 2-point shots.
Dorsey said that the Junior Blues’ size made it difficult to score from inside the arc.
“Offensively, they alter shots, it’s harder to get to the paint, they’re longer, they’re in the passing lanes so it’s hard to turn the corner on them,” she said. “We have to work harder. It’s hard.”
While, obviously, she would have preferred to get the win, Dorsey said that hanging tough with a team like Washburn Rural was a big step forward for the program. And it wasn’t just her who saw it, as she said she had fans, administrators and coaches from the other team congratulating her for her squad’s performance.
“What we witnessed tonight was the potential of the team, that if they really, really hone in and get better each day, man, it could be a really strong force,” she said. “ … Going forward, it means a lot for us. It gives us some confidence and it gives us something to work toward. They want to be the best.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will play their home opener Friday when they host Seaman. It will be an opportunity for revenge against the team that ended Emporia’s season in the sub-state championship last year.
“I felt like they took something from us and that’s still hard for me,” Dorsey said. “We’ve got to get better for Friday. We can’t rely on this. If we don’t get better tomorrow, we’re going to waste an opportunity. It’s no disrespect to Seaman. I’m ready to compete. I hope the girls are as well.”
WASHBURN RURAL 52, EMPORIA 41
Emporia (1-1) – 7; 12; 13; 9; – 41
Washburn Rural (2-0) – 6; 14; 12; 20; – 52
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Gilpin 21 (5-20), Kirmer 10 (3-9), Baker 5 (1-3), Stewart 3 (1-2), Snyder 2 (1-2).
Washburn Rural – DeLeye 18 (8-12), Krueger 12 (4-13), Canfield 9 (2-7), Ingram 4 (2-4), Lutz 4 (2-3), Carlgren 4 (2-3), Bagshaw 1 (0-0).
