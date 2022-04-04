Simply because a helmet has bluetooth speakers means it's safe for your head.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Dimensions bicycle helmets sold at Walmart stores are being recalled, because they do not meet the government standard for head protection in a fall.
About 89,000 of the black Sakar helmets were sold between July 2020 and January of this year. All of them are black with bluetooth speakers built in.
The government admits no injuries have been reported from the helmets. But people who have them should contact Sakar International directly at 800-592-9541, or visit Vivitar.com and look for the “recalls“ tab.
The CPSC notes people should not take the helmets to Walmart for an exchange.
