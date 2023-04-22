One high school sport that tends to get overlooked in many states, but can serve as a valuable training bridge to a variety of spring sports, is powerlifting.
The strength sport comprises the aggregated total of three maximum lifts: the squat, deadlift and bench press.
Northern Heights High School has participated in the strength sport for several years.
“We do not per se [sic] have an organized powerlifting team at Northern Heights High School,” said NHHS powerlifting coach Greg French in an email. “I have always just provided my Weights and Conditioning students with the information and left it up to them if they would like to participate. I have tried to have the philosophy that if they are willing to give up a Saturday to compete, I would do my best to support them.”
And Saturdays have been good for the Northern Heights program this year. Four Wildcat athletes participated in powerlifting this past winter/spring. And a trio of them recently competed in the 1A State Powerlifting meet with impressive results.
Logan Schlimme placed third in the cleans competition in the 140-pound weight class, and Leo DeDonder finished third overall in the 123-pound class. Addisyn Hinrichs tied for first in cleans and placed sixth overall in the 105-pound class in the girls’ competition. Bryer Scales did not lift in the state meet but garnered success during the season, placing second overall at the Emporia meet and third overall at the West Franklin meet.
“All four of them have won at least one medal,” French said. “Three of them participated in the 1A state meet at Conway Springs and all three of them came home with at least one medal.”
Statewide, Central Plains High School is the dominant program on the boys’ side, and McLouth High School is the premier girls’ team.
Technically, rankings and placing are determined by more than the total weight lifted. Weight-to-strength ratios decide the outcomes; Relative strength versus absolute strength. The former equals the amount lifted relative to body weight, while the latter refers to the total amount achieved regardless of body weight.
Powerlifting isn’t sanctioned by the Kansas State High School Activities Association [KSHSAA], and many of the sports’ coaches are volunteers. Also, Kansas high school powerlifting can’t be defined as true powerlifting but more of a variation. The Kansas version has replaced the deadlift with the challenges of the power clean.
French started bringing Northern Heights students to powerlifting meets in 1998 to furnish an off-season training purpose for his football players.
“...and soon, we realized how much motivation and benefit it provided for all of my Weights and Conditioning students and athletes,” he said.
Participation in powerlifting at Northern Heights is fluid, increasing and decreasing throughout the years.
“Our participation has been low the last few years due to the pandemic adjustments,” French said. “We have had years where we have only had a few athletes competing and have had years with a large number of participants. I believe the most participants I remember taking to a state meet were 26 athletes.”
Despite low roster numbers, the ratio of lifters to successes in the Wildcat powerlifting program would rank near the top of the list if one existed.
