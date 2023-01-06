The Emporia State women’s basketball team fell to Lincoln, 85-81, in White Auditorium on Thursday night.
Both teams started quickly as they traded points throughout much of the first quarter. The largest lead for the Lady Hornets came halfway through the first quarter following a fastbreak layup by Katie Horyna to put Emporia State ahead 11-7.
Lincoln responded with an 11-2 scoring run as it built its largest lead with an 18-13 advantage over Emporia State. The Lady Hornets would trim the deficit as Lincoln held a 23-21 lead after the first quarter.
The Blue Tigers would score the opening points of the second quarter as they knocked down a three to extend their lead back to five points before the Lady Hornets scored
seven consecutive points to retake the lead 28-26 with 7:30 remaining in the first half.
Both teams would add another 15 points over the final seven minutes, including a layup from Audrey Beaty in the final seconds as the Lady Hornets took a 43-41 lead into the halftime break.
The trend continued in the second half as neither team could gain the upper hand with the Lady Hornets leading by as much as four on multiple occasions, including with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter following a driving layup from Stevie Stinchcomb to put Emporia State ahead 60-56 over Lincoln.
The Blue Tigers were able to score six of the final seven points in the quarter as they led 62-61 entering the fourth quarter.
After Lincoln knocked down a three to open the fourth quarter, a pair of layups from Stevie Stinchcomb and Katie Horyna tied the score at 65. But the Lady Hornets were unable to regain the lead as the Blue Tigers outscored Emporia State 13-6 as they opened a 78-71 lead, their largest of the game, with five minutes remaining.
Emporia State responded with an 8-2 run over the next two and a half minutes, capped off by a Victoria Price three as Lincoln held onto a one-point lead, 80-79.
After the Blue Tigers scored on the following possession, the Lady Hornets committed a turnover before Price forced a Lincoln turnover with her fourth steal of the game before finishing the play with a layup to cut the deficit back to 82-81 with 1:16 remaining. With 40 seconds remaining, Lincoln knocked down a floater to give the Blue Tigers an 84-81 lead, forcing Emporia State to call a timeout.
Emporia State turned the ball over following the timeout but were able to force another Lincoln turnover. The Lady Hornets were unable to convert following the steal as a pair of threes missed the mark, giving the Blue Tigers the ball back.
The Lady Hornets fouled the Blue Tigers with eight seconds remaining and Lincoln was able to make one of two free throws, bringing the game to its final score.
Faith Paramore led four Lady Hornets in double figures with 18 points. Tre'Zure Jobe tallied 16 points and eight steals while Katie Horyna and Audrey Beaty added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Emporia State (9-5, 4-4 MIAA) will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 7 as they host Central Missouri at 1:30 p.m.
