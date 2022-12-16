LEBO - The Lebo Lady Wolves beat the Olpe Lady Eagles Thursday night, 54-27, in a game with two distinct halves.
Lebo remains undefeated at 6-0. Olpe falls to 3-2.
Olpe played aggressive defense in the first two quarters, making it appear the Lady Wolves were stifled by lethargy or fatigue. But it was more about the Eagle defense disrupting Lebo’s offense.
“I thought Olpe did a really good job early applying pressure on defense and taking us out of our offense,” said Lebo head coach Patrick Gardner in a text message.
Olpe held a 13-8 lead after the first quarter, and an upset seemed to be percolating. But Lebo took the Eagles’ cue and locked down on defense, allowing the offense to come back and take the lead for the first time with 4:25 left in the second quarter. The score was tied at 16 with 2:55 left in the half. The Lady Wolves could have built a greater lead with three-point shots but went 0-8 in the trey department during the first half. Lebo led 18-16 at halftime.
The game wouldn’t be as close in the third and fourth periods. The Lady Wolves continued to play stout defense in the third quarter and surged on offense too, nailing six three-point shots. Lebo was 6-20 overall behind the arc, shooting 30%. That was well below their season average.
“I thought our girls adjusted well,” Gardner said. “We got a lot more spacing in the second half and knocked down some open shots.”
After three quarters, the Lady Wolves had a comfortable 38-21 lead. The fourth quarter seemed like a formality as Lebo outscored Olpe, 16-6.
Audrey Peek scored 20 points for Lebo, followed by 16 from Brooklyn Jones, who also collected nine rebounds. Grace Coughlin led Olpe with eight points.
