The Lyon County League revealed the bracket for next week’s 101st league tournament late Friday night after the final regular-season league matchups concluded.
GIRLS
No. 1 Lebo will play No. 8 Marais des Cygnes Valley at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 4 Olpe and No. 5 Waverly. The Eagles and the Bulldogs will clash Tuesday at 4 p.m.
No. 2 Burlingame drew No. 7 Southern Coffey County in a 7 p.m. Monday matchup while No. 3 Madison will play No. 6 Hartford at 4 p.m. Monday. The winners of those two games will meet in the semifinals.
BOYS
No. 1 Olpe will open with No. 8 Hartford at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. No. 4 Burlingame takes on No. 5 Waverly at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner to play the winner between the Eagles and the Jaguars.
No. 2 Lebo gets No. 7 Southern Coffey County Monday at 7 p.m. and No. 3 Madison will match up with No. 6 Marais des Cygnes Valley. The winners of those two games will play in the semifinals.
