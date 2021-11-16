The Emporia State women’s basketball game will look to keep its early-season momentum going when it takes on Lindenwood in its first true road game Wednesday evening.
The Hornets are off to a 2-0 start after beating Harding 86-68 Friday and Henderson State 84-66 Sunday.
Tre’Zure Jobe averaged 24 points in her first two outings to go along with four rebounds per game and 3.5 rebounds per game. Utah State transfer Victoria Price has stepped up early, averaging 14 and eight rebounds per game. Karsen Shultz has averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and Fredricka Sheats has averaged 10.5 points per game on 61.5% shooting.
Emporia State is shooting 47.3% through two games and 40.8% from 3-point range. It has outrebounded its opponents 84-74 and limited itself to just 17 turnovers.
Lindenwood is 0-2 on the young season a pair of blowout losses. The Lions fell to No. 8 Ashland 88-53 on Friday and to Malone 88-69 on Saturday.
Julia Ruzevich leads Lindenwood in scoring with 16 points per game and Ellen McCorkle averages 13 points per game.
So far this season, turnovers have been the Achilles heel for the Lions, who have 44 total turnovers as compared to 47 made baskets.
Emporia State is 6-1 all-time against Lindenwood, its former MIAA foe from 2013-2019. The Hornets won the last matchup 83-63 on Jan. 31, 2019.
Lindenwood will host Emporia State in its first home game of the season at Robert F. Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Missouri. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
