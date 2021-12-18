The Emporia Senior Center held its second Christmas gala Friday in another return to normalcy for an organization persevering through the difficulty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traditionally, the senior center held a free Christmas party, but in 2019, executive director Ian Boyd decided to change things up and hold a gala as a fundraiser.
This year, a fundraiser was even more necessary.
“The idea is to raise needed funds in support of our mission of serving Lyon County seniors,” Boyd said. “We went over budget due to expenses. Most of those expenses were created by mechanical failures, especially during the polar vortex. Other than that, we’ve had a refrigerator that went out and one of the ADA motors went out.”
In total, Boyd said the senior center was short $32,000 this year and the goal for the gala was to make $12,000-15,000 off of ticket sales, the silent auction and the live auction.
“It looks like we will make goal today, so that’s good,” he said.
Nearly 70 members and their guests attended the gala, which Boyd said was a bit of a smaller turnout than in 2019. One reason is that some members are still staying home due to pandemic concerns, while others still work and were unable to get off for the 11:30 a.m. start time.
“The first one was held in the evening,” he said. “At that time, we had several folks who are not able to drive at night and the LCAT isn’t able to take them back home, so we thought that we would do it during the day just to see how it would go. … It’s going to be a give and take. Probably, we will go back, in the future, to having them in the evening. There’s a better turnout. But we’re excited. Those who were unable to attend our evening events are here today and that’s what’s most important for them.”
Those who attended also had a meal, which was prepared by senior center staff, board members and volunteers.
The auction items were donated by individuals and businesses.
“We couldn’t do it without our members, our donors,” Boyd said. “And then definitely without the community, we wouldn’t be able to pull this off.”
The senior center was closed for much of the pandemic and its membership was hit particularly hard by COVID-19. Boyd said that 51 members and friends had passed away due to the virus. The loss of those members and the lower participation numbers have also negatively impacted the senior center’s revenue.
But the Emporia Senior Center continues to march on as it seeks to help the area’s aging community, whether that is through holiday get-togethers, bingo nights or connecting seniors, their loved ones and their caretakers to valuable community resources.
“I think a lot of folks don’t realize that the Emporia Senior Center isn’t just a bingo hall,” Boyd said. “It isn’t just a place to have coffee or to play cards. The Emporia Senior Center offers a lot more. When caregivers or members come in, or their loved ones come in trying to help their loved ones, they are needing to identify certain resources. … The benefit always is to keep seniors independent, keep them in their homes, keep them happy, keep them healthy. We don’t want anybody going to the nursing home when it’s not necessary.”
