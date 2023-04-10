Track
EUREKA — Area high schools competed in the Eureka Track and Field Invitational last week, but the meet was more field than track.
EUREKA — Area high schools competed in the Eureka Track and Field Invitational last week, but the meet was more field than track.
In the boys competition, Madison High School’s Colton Isch placed third in the high jump and fourth in the javelin throw. On the girls’ side, Madison’s Candice Ashlock won the javelin and Lady Bulldog middle-distance runner Lily Hudson finished sixth in the 1600m run and ran a leg on Madison’s fourth-place 4x800m.
Girls
4x800m relay - 4, Madison (Sadie Albert, Brynn Roth, Sadie Davis, Lily Hudson), 12:22.71.
1600m - 6, Lily Hudson, Madison, 6:50.80.
Long jump - 4, Judy Luthi, Madison, 13-9.
Triple jump - 4, Lucie Celte, Madison, 28-5.5. 5, J.Luthi, Madison, 27-8.
Javelin throw - 4, Candice Ashlock, Madison, 84-10 PR. 6, Brooke Gaines, Madison, 80-3.50.
Boys
4x100m relay - 6, Madison (Cruz Leiser, C.Isch, Octavian Dean, Ethan Hall), 51.68.
4x400m relay - 6, Madison (Ethan Jones, O.Dean, Landon Lewis, Kayden Gomez), 4:26.32.
High jump - 3, Colton Isch, Madison, 5-8 PR.
Discus throw - 5, Packer Bolinger, Madison, 104-7 PR.
Javelin throw - 4, C.Isch, Madison, 128-9 PR.
Softball
POMONA — Northern Heights High School was defeated by the West Franklin Falcons in a two-game matchup last Thursday, 12-1 and 9-3.
In game one, the Ladycats collected seven hits in the loss, with Kailyn Schlimme and Elizabeth Lassley both going 2-for-3 at the plate. Kerstyn Fox recorded a single and an RBI, and Addison Landgren doubled.
The Ladycats were held to six hits in the second contest, but their performance was highlighted by Schlimme’s two-run shot over the center field fence. Kylee White, Landgren and Fox added triples to Thursday’s offensive output. Northern Heights faces Osage City at home Friday.
ONAGA — Southern Lyon County Softball dropped a doubleheader to the Onaga Lady Buffaloes last Thursday.
SLC only managed three runs over two games to Onaga’s 28 (game one, 15-0, and game two, 13-3). Karsyn Young was productive at the plate for SLC, going 4-for-5 collectively, and Kayla Steinke drove in two runs. Drew Haag was in the circle for both contests, only allowing four walks.
