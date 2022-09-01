Opening night is finally here.
Emporia State football will begin its season tonight at 7 p.m. against Northeastern State at Welch Stadium.
“We’re super excited to get the season started,” wide receiver Corey Thomas said during Tuesday’s pre-game press conference. “I don’t think it’s easy to put it into words. We’ve been working hard since June 1st and even before that in winter workouts. We had about 80 guys here this summer and we’re really looking forward to the game.”
Emporia State returns a number of starters to an offense that averaged 31.5 points per game last season. Included in that is quarterback Braden Gleason, who led the MIAA in passing yards (3,393) and touchdowns (30). But Gleason is looking ahead, not back.
“I think we always need to continue to thrive and be better than what we were last year,” Gleason said. “You don’t ever remain the same from one season to the next, you either get better or worse and we take pride in trying to get better each day. I think that’s going to pay off for us this fall.”
For head coach Garin Higgins, there is a comfort level of having returning starters on offense after entering last season with a lot of question marks on that side of the ball. He’s excited to see what they can do with a year of experience under their belt.
“I think the biggest thing is they got a lot of experience playing in the MIAA,” Higgins said. “The competitiveness and how you’ve got to go about your preparation each week. To have those guys go through 12 games last year, that’s where to me they will feel more comfortable and play with some more confidence.”
Gleason appreciates the trust of both his coaches and teammates. The feeling goes both ways.
“I think the trust that my teammates and Coach Higgins gives me and the way I trust them back plays a big role,” Gleason said. “I know the receivers are either going to make me right or I’m going to make them right so we’re always on the same page. Just trusting each other and trusting what guys are going to do when they get the ball helps a lot.”
On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt senior linebacker Cade Harrelson will be one of the leaders on and off the field.
“I’m just doing everything I can to make sure we go 1-0 this week,” Harrelson said. “Being here for a while now, I think that’s the approach you need to have every week. I want to be a leader and just leave it all out there on the field for my teammates, coaches, and family. I owe it to those guys more than myself.”
The Hornets have won nine straight meetings against the RiverHawks and have put up an average of 42.9 points per game over the last eight meetings while giving up just 17.2 points. But Higgins is not taking any opponent lightly.
“There’s really not much familiarity because they did hire a new defensive coordinator over the summer,” Higgins said. “Everybody changes a few things here and there each year. We know in the first game you’re always going to have to see what they’re doing on both sides of the ball and be able to adjust.”
Higgins noted that mistakes will be made, especially early in the season. He’s hoping to keep those away from key moments of the game.
“We’re kind of anxious to see where we’re at,” Higgins said. “Usually in the first game, there will be mistakes made and we need to make sure those are not big momentum-shifting mistakes. We want to make sure our players are focused but also understand they don’t have to do too much because it’s the first game. Just play the way you’ve been coached and everything will work itself out.”
At the end of the day, he’s excited to get another season underway.
“We’re ready to play,” Higgins said. “I know they’ll be ready to play too. Everybody’s always excited to get the season going.”
