A snowfall that greeted Emporians Tuesday morning may have come as some surprise, but while not exactly common, April snow has been reported multiple times in the past 61 years.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, there were 44 recorded instances of snow between April 1 - 30 from 1960 - 2020, which accounts for roughly 2% of the city's precipitation rates.
That means Tuesday's snowfall, which amounted to little accumulation and was mostly gone by mid-afternoon, is only the 45th recorded instance of snow in April in 61 years.
A freeze warning forecast by the National Weather Service for 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 10 a.m. Wednesday, which is expected to bring freezing temperatures in the middle- to upper-20s, is also not uncommon.
The lowest temperature on record for this time of year was April 3, 1975 when the temperature dropped to 15.3 degrees Fahrenheit. The high? April 18, 2002 when temperatures reached a comfortable 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.