“It’s a reminder of what happened to our ancestors and a reminder of what we can be doing for a better future.” Mackaira Lorick, Emporian
Community members gathered at Eastside Memorial Park on Friday evening to observe Juneteenth.
The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and is celebrated on the anniversary of the order by Major General Gordon Granger proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865 (two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued).
Hosted by the Emporia Eastside Community Group, the gathering included a Memorial Day ceremony honoring current and former military members. Pastor Chester Morris of New Covenant Church shared a brief history of Memorial Day and a prayer for service members and veterans.
Earl Williams spoke about Juneteenth and the importance of education and community involvement, noting that we are not that far removed from the Jim Crow laws that continued to oppress African Americans for a century after emancipation.
“My mother [who grew up in Mississippi] could not vote,” he said. “I’m not talking about 10 generations ago, I’m talking about my mother.”
Williams’ parents moved from the South to Chicago in search of racial equality, only to be met with discrimination and violence. The way to change this, he said, is through knowledge and community service. Williams is a long-time youth mentor and spoke passionately about working with young people.
“Don’t just complain about the way things are, do something. Get involved with kids — educate them, mentor them. Knowledge is power only when it is used.”
Celebrating Juneteenth means talking about its painful origins and recognizing how much work remains to achieve equality, Williams said.
“Sometimes friends come up to me and say ‘I’m tired of hearing about Black issues.’ And I say, ‘How do you think I feel?’” he said. “Juneteenth is a celebration of emancipation while acknowledging the ongoing struggle for racial justice.”
Mackaira Lorick, 18, shared her perspective on Juneteenth, expressing a desire to know more about the holiday’s origins and its connections to life today.
“It’s important to know the history and power of Juneteenth,” she said. “It’s a reminder of what happened to our ancestors and a reminder of what we can be doing for a better future.”
Lorick was emotional as she talked about learning about slavery and discrimination post-Civil War.
“It’s 400 years of lost culture, 400 years of lost religion, 400 years of lost thought, 400 years of lost magic,” she said.
Learn more about the group by searching for Emporia Eastside Community Group on Facebook.
