Some schools have paid attention to social media longings and started offering “life skills” classes. But what if you’re past school age?
Empower House Ministries is ready to help. It launches a monthly series of clinics next week.
“It’s a direction that we’ve wanted to head for quite a while,” Executive Director Melissa Landis said Wednesday. “It’s open to the public.”
But the emphasis of the programs, like the ministry, will be on women recovering from addictions. The first presentation at the Saturday, Aug. 27 “Life Skill Clinic” will be about “Facts and Fallacies in Drug Testing.”
Aug. marks six months since Empower House opened its doors for women in need. It has space available right now.
“The housing side is what we would call a recovery residence,” Landis said. “It’s about providing them a safe, stable place to live — a healthy environment for them.”
But the biggest obstacle keeping adult women away from Empower House may be the women themselves. Part of the battle involves accepting help.
“The first step is truly being willing and humble enough to admit that there’s an issue there,” Landis said.
Landis will offer a presentation at the clinic on the community resources available for women with addictions. Empower House wants to offer long-term support.
“Ideally, it’s a minimum of three months. But it could be up to 18,” Landis said. “What we don’t want ... is a situation where they come in and stay for a couple of days, then they go right back to that same environment.”
The Life Skill Clinic will include sessions on “budgeting basics” and “confident cooking,” which could attract a wide audience.
“They can just show up,” Landis encouraged.
The Life Skill Clinic will begin at 9 a.m. in the meeting room of Therapy Services, 1200 Graphic Arts Road. While admission is free, Landis would like to know how many are coming. She can be reached at 620-412-2002.
