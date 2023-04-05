Courtesy ESU Athletics
Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State baseball team powered past William Jewell 9-6 on Tuesday afternoon as the Hornets tallied four home runs.
Kadyn Williams and Brenden Tauber started the game with back-to-back walks before a sacrifice bunt from Chandler Bloomer advanced the runners into scoring position with one out. TJ Racherbaumer paid off the sac bunt with a sacrifice fly to center field to score Williams and put Emporia State ahead 1-0.
Cade Barton held the Cardinals scoreless through the first two innings to keep the Hornets ahead 1-0 until Williams doubled the Emporia State advantage with a leadoff home run in the third inning to make the score 2-0.
William Jewell was finally able to score four runs with three earned in the bottom of the third to take a 4-2 lead over the Hornets. But Emporia State did not allow the Cardinals to lead for long as Jake Bucovetsky and Quinton Carlberg hit back-to-back home runs with one out in the fourth to tie the game at 4.
The Cardinals were able to turn a Hornet error into an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth to regain a 5-4 lead over Emporia State. But the Hornets answered in the top of the fifth when they used two hits, four walks and a wild pitch to push across four runs as they opened an 8-5 lead.
William Jewell was able to get one run back against the Hornets but reliever Will Hann stranded the bases loaded to keep the 8-6 lead for Emporia State intact.
The offense for both teams slowed down in the final innings as the lone remaining run was scored by Emporia State on a solo home run from Tauber in the eighth inning, his second of the season.
Emporia State (14-21, 8-12 MIAA) will continue their road trip as they travel south down the turnpike to Wichita for a three-game MIAA series against Newman. Game one of the series is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 3 p.m.
