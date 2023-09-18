The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia State volleyball team swept Fort Hays State and dropped a series to No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney over the weekend.
The Hornets hit a season-high .333 on the way to a 3-0 sweep of Fort Hays State to open MIAA play on Friday night in White Auditorium. It is the first win in an MIAA opener for the Hornets since 2017 and the first time they have won their MIAA opener at home since 2011.
The first set was a back and forth affair with 13 ties and five lead changes. Fort Hays State scored the first two points before Emporia State scored four of the next five to take their first lead at 4-3. The Hornets would score three straight to take the biggest lead of the set at 11-8 before the Tigers used a 4-1 run to tie the set at 12. Neither team would go ahead by more than two points the rest of the set.
FHSU led 23-22 to force an ESU timeout. Out of the timeout, Sandora Sasaki got a kill to tied the score and McKenya Sorrells put the Hornets up 24-23. Sasaki delivered the set point with her seventh kill of the opening frame for the win.
Emporia State jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second set and never trailed on the way to a 25-19 win. The Tigers were within 19-17 but the Hornets finished the set on a 6-2 run to go up 2-0 in the match. Sasaki had six kills in the second set while Maureen Mathews and Sorrells each added four kills and combined on a block.
It was Fort Hays State’s turn to take the early lead in the third set as they scored the first four points. The Tigers led 6-3 when the Hornets went on a 5-0 run to take an 8-6 lead, forcing an FHSU timeout. A kill from Mathews gave Emporia State a 10-8 lead only to see Fort Hays State go on a 6-1 run as the Hornets called timeout trailing 14-11.
ESU responded out of the timeout with a 9-2 run. Sasaki started the run with back to back kills and would serve the final four points of the run including an ace to give the Hornets a 21-16 lead. The teams would play even the rest of the set with Winny Harris capping the 25-19 win with a kill for match point.
On Sunday, Emporia State fell in three sets against No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney.
In the first set, Nebraska-Kearney scored four of the first five points before four consecutive points by the Hornets gave Emporia State a 5-4 lead over the Lopers. The Lopers responded as they regained the lead and built upon their advantage as they eventually took the first set 25-17.
Early in set two, the Lopers carried over their momentum from the first set as they took an 8-4 lead over the Hornets. Maureen Matthews recorded back-to-back kills to trim the Loper lead down to 8-6 but Nebraska-Kearney responded and expanded their lead. Emporia State was unable to climb back into the set as the Lopers took a 2-0 lead with a 25-14 win in set two.
Emporia State started off set three strong as they held a 10-8 lead over Nebraska-Kearney. Following four consecutive points from the Lopers to take a 12-10 lead, both teams began to trade points until the score was tied 19-19. The Lopers scored the next two points before Emporia State trimmed the score to 22-21. Nebraska-Kearney kept the Hornets from tying the set as they took set three 25-21.
Emporia State (7-3, 1-1 MIAA) will return to action on Friday, Sept. 22 as they travel to Warrensburg, Mo. to take on Central Missouri.
