A well-known name in baby nutrition is under a partial recall due to possible salmonella poisoning.
Abbott Labs announced Thursday it is pulling back some Similac powdered formula, as well as Alimentum and EleCare, because four customers complained of “salmonella Newport” or the pathogen “cronobacter sakazakii.”
The products under recall have expiration dates of Friday, April 1 or later. The code on the bottom of packages should have 22-37 in its first two digits, along with “K8”, “SH” or “Z2”.
Abbott reported it has found no evidence of the bacteria in tests at a plant in Sturgis, Michigan, but an investigation continues. Products made at other locations are not part of the recall.
The recall does not include powdered formulas for babies with metabolic deficiencies. It also does not include liquid formulas.
A special website has been created with a full list of the products under recall. It is SimilacRecall.com.
