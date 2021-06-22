Albert Taylor Hall turned into a wonderland for the actors and families present at the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s performance of “Alice in Wonderland” Friday night.
This event was brought to Emporia through the Emporia Arts Council. The two companies have been working together for 20 years.
Being able to have a safe performance while also providing the children with a new experience was essential after 2020.
“I think after the year we have had, I think it has just been amazing to be able to all come together, the kids were able to perform safely on stage, and I think everyone had a wonderful time,” said Dawn Young, executive director of the Emporia Arts Council.
With only approximately 20 hours of rehearsal time, putting on a performance of this magnitude is no simple task. The outcome was tremendous, and the directors for the show were very pleased with the event.
“I think that the performance went great,” said Zach Pickle, a tour actor and director for the Missoula Children’s Theatre, “The kids are awesome and they worked super hard. It’s always really fun to see them really blossom and come to life on stage.”
“I think the kids did a fantastic job considering that we started on Monday and it’s Friday,” said Elizabeth Domer, a tour actor and director for Missoula Children’s Theatre. “It was less than 20 hours of rehearsal. It’s amazing what they pulled off.”
The Emporia Arts Council began preparations far ahead of the show.
“We actually prepare a year in advance,” Young said. “We go ahead and book the residency for the Missoula Children’s Theatre, and then we schedule a time in the summer. We try to make sure that those times are conflicting with other events that are happening, so we usually schedule for about a year in advance.”
Along with the preparation that is crucial from the Emporia Arts Council, the tour actors and directors must attend training sessions, along with participating in an abundance of other preparations, to make this event possible.
“Zach and I did about two weeks of training in Missoula, to learn how to teach the kids so that we could get this done in about four days,” Domer said. “We had about four hours of rehearsal Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, then we came this morning and did a dress rehearsal and put on the performance.”
After touring the venue, the directors got right to work with auditions and rehearsals.
“We rolled in, this week it was Monday afternoon and we got here around 3,” Pickle said. “We got a tour of the premises, and then we had audition material prepared for the kids when they came in. We never know exactly how many kids are going to be here on any given week, but yeah, we come in ready to roll with whoever might come.”
Pickle played the part of the “White Rabbit,” which meant that he was able to help the children on stage as well as perform himself.
“[Playing the White Rabbit is] fun because he’s constantly moving and there is just a lot of joy that comes along with it,” Pickle said. “You know, for me, you learn really quickly in this job that the focus is not on me, my focus is on making sure the kids look good. So that’s what I enjoy most about the whole thing.”
For the directors, coming to Emporia was a pleasant experience, and Domer mentioned that the town has a relaxed college town feel.
“I think Emporia specifically, it has a great vibe as a town, that college town feel,” she said. “It’s really nice to see just how homey it is but also super developed at the same time. Being in this facility, this 100 year-old theater, is really amazing. We’re fortunate to be here.”
Because this was the 20th anniversary of the Missoula Children’s Theatre coming to Emporia, each person has their own favorite part, urging them to continue the event in upcoming years.
For Young, her favorite part is that the children get to enjoy this event and unleash their personality through their acting.
“I think that seeing all of the kids’ expressions [is my favorite part],” she said. “Their personality really comes through and shines and I think this is what that’s all about.”
Along with the excitement of the event, Domer said that the experience is very “humbling” for her as a director.
“I think it’s one of the most humbling things that I have ever done,” she said. “To see just how excited the kids are to be here and to have this opportunity, it’s humbling for me as a director, as an actor, and just a person just to get to work with them and see how eager and willing they are to learn and really do anything you ask. It’s a great reward.”
With the completion of this year’s event, the Emporia Arts Center and the Missoula Children’s Theatre are looking forward to upcoming years.
“We are excited to extend this for years to come,” Young said. “This is our 20th anniversary with Missoula Children’s Theatre, so we are very excited to continue the tradition.”
The Missoula Children’s Theatre will be continuing the showing of Alice in Wonderland throughout the summer at locations all across the country. Before they performed in Emporia, they had a show in South Dakota, and they will be traveling to Wisconsin for their next performance.
“We will be on tour all summer,” Domer said. “This is only our second week, so we’re new, but we will have eight or nine different residencies that we will hit all summer long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.