As they love to sing in Lawrence, many people will spend Thursday “riding on a Kansas gale.”
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory across a large portion of the state, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Lyon County is in a zone which could have gusts of 45-50 miles per hour.
“Sustained north winds of 25 to 35,” the advisory issued early Thursday added.
Cities west of Emporia will need even stronger cable ties. Salina and Great Bend are under a high wind warning, because gusts could reach 60 miles per hour.
By comparison, meteorologists define tropical storm winds as blowing at least 39 miles per hour.
It's all because a cold front has been moving across Kansas. It already dropped 0.98 inches of rain Wednesday on Emporia Municipal Airport. But only 0.05 inches fell at a station three miles northwest of Emporia.
The showers should end Thursday night, with no more rain expected through Sunday.
Through Wednesday night, the airport recorded 7.10 inches of rain this month. A normal October has around three inches.
And don't look now, but the extended forecast for Emporia includes a 20-percent chance for snow showers next Tuesday. The first freeze of the season finally may occur Monday night.
