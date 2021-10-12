While Tuesday should be nice in the Emporia area, the overnight hours Tuesday night may not be the best for sleeping.
The National Weather Service reports a line of potentially severe storms will move through eastern Kansas between midnight and dawn Wednesday. Emporia is in a level 2 zone, with a “slight” chance of severe weather. The Salina and Wichita areas are in a higher level 3 “enhanced” zone.
Forecasters expect the storm line to reach Emporia between 2:00-4:00 a.m. While a tornado is possible, the biggest risk will be the intensity of thunderstorms. Brief heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail could occur.
The storm line should be out of Kansas by 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The new threat follows a stormy holiday weekend in Emporia. The weather service measured 3.37 inches of rain Sunday and Monday at the airport. That's almost three times what Emporia normally receives in all of October.
Monday's rainfall total was 2.02 inches. That came after a Saturday high temperature of 94 degrees, which was more than 20 degrees above the October normal.
