There is no longer any denying that Trump is guilty, not only of impeachable offenses, but actual crimes.
He has admitted it in the summary of his phone call with Ukraine’s president on July 25, multiple times in his tweets, his rants on Fox and Friends and in his effort to stifle any reports or testimony being presented to the House committees looking into these things. No one who is innocent would ever behave this way.
He has embroiled other high officials (Pompeo, Perry, Barr, Mulvaney and Sondland) in his crimes and cover-ups, exposing them to similar scrutiny for their willingness to abet his behavior. Sondland has helped expose this, but the courageous and nonpartisan patriots in the intelligence and diplomatic communities (Yovanovich, Taylor, Hill, Vindman and others) have provided most of the coffin nails.
The most significant thing to come from these revelations is that the conspiracy theory — pushed by Trump and his sycophants — blaming Ukraine for election meddling in 2016 is hogwash that has been promoted by Putin and the Russians in the attempt to muddy the waters and divert blame, as Hill so eloquently stated.
Trump and the Republicans are STILL pushing this debunked theory, thus hurting Ukraine, our own national security, GOP credibility and helping no one but Putin. The Russians use the term “useful idiot” to refer to a foreign national who acts in ways that help the Russian cause. America has always provided occasional useful idiots but, until now, none of them occupied the Oval Office. Trump is Putin’s Useful Idiot (PUI).
This assumes, of course, that he is doing this unwittingly. The much darker scenario is that PUI is actually aiding and abetting Putin, perhaps because Putin is using blackmail or because PUI is engaging in treason.
Douglas McGaw,
Emporia
