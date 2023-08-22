Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College students packed into the Civic Auditorium Monday evening for the Welcome Back Block Party, hosted by Emporia Main Street.
Due to the heat, the block party was moved indoors from its usual location on Commercial St. Jessica Buchholz, Emporia Main Street Community Development Coordinator said despite the last-minute change in location, the turnout Monday evening was phenomenal.
“It just kind of came together,” she said. “There were a lot of parties involved. Huge thanks to the City for making it happen and letting us use the Civic Auditorium. We had teamwork from FHTC, Emporia State, lots of people and businesses sharing the change in location on their social media channels. Everyone still turned out for the event.”
Around 70 ESU and FHTC organizations and Main Street businesses packed into the gym and hallways of the auditorium, sharing resources, job opportunities and free swag with returning and first-time students.
“I think sometimes we take it for granted that we are just so used to our community and we know what’s available, so we have so many students who are coming in and it’s their first time downtown, it’s their first time to check out some of these local businesses so we want to make sure to snag them right when they get to Emporia,” Buchholz said. “Supporting our local businesses becomes routine to them.”
Senior Alyssa Cole was visiting the block party for the first time.
“It was awesome to see what Emporia has around town,” Cole said. “I didn’t know about all the different churches, the library, all that stuff.”
Cole said the block party was also helpful to showcase what’s available in Emporia now that COVID restrictions have been lifted.
“Just being able to make a lot more connections in the community, that’s a big part,” Cole said.
Seniors Abigail Nisly and Krista Wegerer were attending the block party together, while Nisly helped promote the Didde Catholic Campus Center booth.
“I’ve been here every year. This is my third year because I am a transfer,” Nisly said.
Connecting with the Didde Catholic Campus Center during her first year at ESU has helped Nisly build a community, she said.
“Once I connected with them, they were just so good to me. They really pulled me in with their free ice cream and everything so that was a plus,” she said with a laugh. “... I’m excited to welcome more people.”
Wegerer was attending her first block party and said she is hopeful to make more connections during her final year.
“Making more friends and enjoying the ones I already had,” Wegerer said. “Just having a good year where I am actually doing college kid stuff, because I haven’t been able to in the past.”
Freshman Eli Lefto, Ashton Molello and Ashton Harter walked out of the block party decked out with free swag. The friends said they were able to connect with Emporia Public Library and other businesses to look for part-time jobs during the semester.
“Everyone is doing a great job of explaining what they do and what opportunities they can provide and doing a great job of giving us places to go,” Molello said.
“I didn’t know there were so many opportunities, so many things to do,” Lefto added. “If I ever have free time, I know the places I can go now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.