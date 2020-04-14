Sourdough Scones

Happy Easter — Christus Resurrexit!
Like many of you, I have come into the possession of a sourdough starter. This was a gift from friend Tracy Freeze, the percussion professor at Emporia State University, and he had it from a friend out on the west coast who kept it alive somewhere around 30 years. Tracy has had it for 10, so my starter is in the neighborhood of 40 years old — wow!
Yes, it is alive. ALIVE! Middle-aged yeasts and bacteria floating in a bath of flour and distilled water, happily eating and, well, “pooping.”
Yes, this is a form of poop. Tasty; still poop.
Fortunately, I was not aware of that bit of science when, as a child, I helped Mom make tray after tray of sourdough rolls on warm Saturday afternoons at our rural home in Cabot, Arkansas. Friends would come over and make a day of it, the children often relegated to sitting on the porch “churning” butter in Mason jars, using cream from the dairy up near Old Austin. (Lest you think I am ancient, this was circa 1975).
But, I digress. Caring for a starter is a lot like having a pet. You need to feed it every day. You can board it in the refrigerator, but when you take it back out it needs warmth and food before it will love you (and start pooping) again.
Now, there are all kinds of advice on the sourdough starter out there, some draconian, some more relaxed. I’m not trying to make a living off baking and if my starter dies, I can always get some more, so I try to just relax. The whole point of this product is enjoyment, and if you stress out over keeping it perfectly fed and coddled, then you won’t enjoy the product quite as much.
Tracy gave me a cup of starter. I fed it equal amounts of distilled water and bread flour (although you can use AP). Ideally, I should have used a cup each, but I wanted to start small, so I did — and have been doing — a quarter cup of water and flour every day or two. The more you feed it, the more you will get and you face the horrible choice of perhaps actually throwing away some off it to keep the colony under control.
The reason to use distilled water is that tap water has chemicals added that will affect the starter, perhaps even kill it. You can also boil, and then cool water to purify it.
The more you feed the starter, the more starter you will have. I’m using a wide-mouth, quart-size Mason jar since most recipes only need a cup or two of starter to make. You reserve a quarter cup of each batch to keep the starter alive, and then use the remainder to cook. Kind of like shaving your poodle. (Apologies for the continued pet analogies!)
If you need a break from baking, you put the starter in the refrigerator for a couple of days and up to two weeks. This will put it to sleep. When you are ready to use it again, or if you’re approaching two weeks, bring it back out, let it warm to room temperature and feed it. After a day, it should be ready to go and you can start building it up to cook with or put it back to bed.
Some facts to know:
1. Starter likes to live in glass or ceramic. It likes to be stirred with wood or stainless steel. IT likes to be kept covered, unless you want to attract some wild yeasts to make it a “local” flavor.
2. If starter smells like something you don’t want to eat, throw it out. Starter should smell like yeasty, fresh, unbaked bread dough.
3. A dark liquid layer on top of the starter indicates it is starving! If there is just a little bit, stir it back in and enjoy a stronger sour flavor. If there is a lot, pour off the liquid to avoid giving it alcohol poisoning. Feed your pet right then and there.
4. You can make your own starter and you can freeze starter.
Learn even more at bakeclub.com.au/blogs/bakeclub-blog/
Tracy, who is such a master baker he even uses grams instead of ounces, and makes things like brioche, shared this wonderful recipe for sourdough scones. I’ve made many batches these past few weeks, and it’s just perfect.
Add-in extra ingredients as you like: chopped nuts; diced, dried fruit; chocolate chips; small, fresh berries — My latest batch included dried apricots (diced) and crumbled bacon. Just wait until I get some blueberries.
Let’s get cooking!
Sourdough Scones
1 1/2 cups all-purpose (or bread) flour
3 Tablespoons granulated sugar
1 Tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
5 Tablespoons cold, unsalted butter, cubed
1/2 cup of mix-ins (give or take)
1 cup sourdough starter discard
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, plus more for brushing
1 tablespoon Demerara or turbinado sugar (Optional)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or baking mat or prepare a small baking dish (round is traditional) with non-stick spray.
This recipe calls for the food processor, but I have made all my batches by hand. Part of the “meaning” for me in working with sourdough, is actually working with it — getting my hands in there, doing what my mother and I did so many times back home.
Recipe Says: In the work bowl of a food processor, place flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt; pulse until combined, about 3 times. Add cold butter, and pulse until mixture is crumbly with some larger pieces of butter remaining, 10 to 12 quick pulses. Turn out dough into a large bowl, and stir in desired mix-ins.
Regina Says: Whisk the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Add the cubed butter and cut it in with a pastry cutter, scraping the cutter clean after a few strokes to keep the butter from recombining.
I have seen bakers actually use their hands to “smoosh” the butter and flour together, rubbing it all between fingertips, but I feel like I can’t get it incorporated as well that way. Plus, they were making biscuits. The mixture will become crumbly, but you can still see a few lumps of butter.
Use a spatula to fold in any additives you choose. The quantity can be increased if you think the dough can take it. One-half cup total was perfect for white chocolate chips and walnut pieces — not too sweet. A cup would have been fine, too. A cup-and-a-half would have been better for my apricot and bacon scones, and I probably should have substituted one tablespoon of butter for one tablespoon cold bacon fat to make it even baconier.
In a separate bowl, stir together sourdough starter and cream until combined. Add this mixture to flour mixture, stirring with a fork or spatula just until dough comes together. Word of caution: If you haven’t prepared your pan, do it now because things are about to get really messy.
Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead a few times until a slightly sticky dough is formed.
Gently pat dough into an 8-inch circle, about 1 inch thick. Cut into 8 wedges.
Recipe says: You can also shape dough into a square, and cut into 9 square scones, if you like.)
Regina says: After kneading and patting, I move the dough to an 8-inch round casserole I inherited from my paternal grandmother; this is an act of honor and love and makes me feel good. A cake pan will work, too. I make the cuts as proscribed, but let it bake as a loaf. I recut along the indentations after it has baked and lift the pieces out with a cake server.
Place scones on prepared pan. Brush top of scones with cream, and sprinkle with Demerara sugar. (This is a chunky sugar that makes a lovely visual effect, but it is not necessary and does add sugar and all the evils thereof)
Bake until tops and edges are lightly golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool on (or in) pan for 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Scones can be breakfast, snack or dessert; eaten straight, buttered or covered with whipped cream and brandied fruit (Yes, my brandied fruit jar is still going!); with milk, coffee or fortified wine. Treat yo’ self!
