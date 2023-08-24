Emporia High School earned a state honor to begin the new school year.
Emporia was one of 18 schools recognized by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) for outstanding performing arts programs.
Emporia was one of 11 schools to receive the "commended" recognition. The committee and KSHSAA chose one winner, six finalists and 11 commended schools from across the state. All 18 schools will be recognized with a certificate from KSHSAA.
“The KSHSAA made a commitment to our schools in 2018 to annually recognize outstanding performing arts schools in the State of Kansas," said Craig Manteuffel, KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director of Fine Arts and Spirit, in a press release. "This award is a wonderful testimony to our schools’ professionalism and efforts with our amazing students. These schools really stepped up during some very challenging times. It is very difficult to flourish in all categories of the performing arts and we are so proud to honor these 18 schools in 2023-24.”
A selection committee was formed from the following associations: Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA), Kansas Speech Communication Association (KSCA) and the Kansas Thespians (Theatre). Leaders from these three associations along with the KSHSAA staff collaborated to discuss numerous high schools that scored exceptionally high in debate, speech, music, and theater during the 2022-23 school year.
