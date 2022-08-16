“My mother made flour tortillas every day of my young life,” announced Gene T. Chávez, opening his presentation of “Flour Power: The History of the Tortilla” Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, at the Emporia Public Library.
A community historian and archivist with familial roots in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, Chávez consults with groups throughout the country on bilingual education and cultural diversity. “Flour Power” is a program of Humanities Kansas, an independent nonprofit leading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy.
Chávez explained that the tortilla had its origins on the Iberian Peninsula and in northern Africa during the reconquista (reconquest), between 711 and 1492. In the Mediterranean region, bakers used milled wheat flour and ground chickpeas, naming their concoction “tortillita,” meaning little cake or flatbread. North African flatbreads were prepared similarly.
The tortilla made an early and successful immigration to the Americas. As early as 1520, Hernan Cortés wrote to King Charles V of Spain commenting on “the many public squares” and “food in the form of bread.” The indigenous people called the tortilla “tlaxcalli.” In Central America, it was called “pupusa,” and in South America the tortilla was known as “arepa.”
Sephardic Jews, exiled from Spain, immigrated to places like Monterrey, in Mexico to avoid the horrors of the Spanish Inquisition. They may not have considered corn to be kosher, and made their tortillas from flour using wheat brought from Europe. Thus, flour tortillas became popular in northern Mexico and the American southwest.
“Flour tortillas are a regional staple,” Chávez noted. “They became part of the cuisine of the Southwest.”
Large numbers of immigrants made their way to Kansas for many reasons during the time of the Mexican revolution. They sought work on the railroads, in agriculture and in factories. Raising their families in the Midwest, the immigrants worked to maintain their food traditions — including the tortilla, a Mexican staple. Making corn tortillas is a difficult and time-consuming process beginning with soaking the corn in lime water to remove the outer husk then grinding it with a stone into corn flour, or masa.
“It is an arduous process to make corn tortillas,” Chávez remarked. “Many resorted to the wheat flour tortilla, as it is easier to make.”
The audience was evenly divided as to whether corn or flour tortillas are their favorite. Audience members even shared their favorite places to purchase fresh tortillas locally. The best tip? El Milagro corn tortillas from Carniceria Don Luis, 318 Commercial St., for the best tacos.
For more information about “Flour Power” and other programs, visit the Humanities Kansas website at humanitieskansas.org or contact the Emporia Public Library at 620-340-6462, stop by 110 E. Sixth Ave., or online at emporialibrary.org.
