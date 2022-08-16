“My mother made flour tortillas every day of my young life,” announced Gene T. Chávez, opening his presentation of “Flour Power: The History of the Tortilla” Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, at the Emporia Public Library.

A community historian and archivist with familial roots in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, Chávez consults with groups throughout the country on bilingual education and cultural diversity. “Flour Power” is a program of Humanities Kansas, an independent nonprofit leading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.