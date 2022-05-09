The Emporia High School baseball team fell 7-4 to Garden City during the Spartan Classic Friday night.
In the top of the seventh Rodriguez doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.
Garden City fired up the offense in the first inning, scoring one run.
The Spartans evened things up at five in the bottom of the sixth inning. Aiden Ewing drew a walk, scoring one run.
After Garden City scored one run in the top of the fourth, Emporia answered with one of their own. Garden City scored on a ground out, scoring one run. Emporia then answered when Aiden Skiles singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
Cam Geitz took the loss for the Spartans. The righty allowed four hits and three runs over three innings, striking out five and walking one.
Skiles led EHS with two hits in three at bats.
Garden City tallied 11 hits on the day.
