The Emporia High School boys swim team had two relays make it to state this year, and one of them qualified for the second day.

The 200 free relay team of Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson, Tyler Luthi and Will Walker entered as the 21st seed but cut two seconds off their seed time and finished the preliminary round in 1:37.81 for a 16th place finish, which was good to qualify for day two on Saturday.

