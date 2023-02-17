The Emporia High School boys swim team had two relays make it to state this year, and one of them qualified for the second day.
The 200 free relay team of Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson, Tyler Luthi and Will Walker entered as the 21st seed but cut two seconds off their seed time and finished the preliminary round in 1:37.81 for a 16th place finish, which was good to qualify for day two on Saturday.
“This is awesome for them and unexpected based on where we started our season,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “I’m very proud of them and excited they get to experience day two of state. We haven’t had a male swimmer make it back for day two in seven years, so this is a huge step for these guys.”
The 400 free relay team of Woydziak, Ian Navarro, Luthi and Walker finished 20th with a time of 3:45.82 but cut 3.1 seconds off their seed time. Dawson was glad with their performance as well.
“They finished 20th but for the first time all season, each boy swam under a minute in their 100,” Dawson said. “Again, this was a big step for our team because we haven’t had four guys who could swim under a minute each in a few years. This is another big piece for the coming years if we get this momentum to continue.”
The finals from the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa will begin at 4 p.m.
