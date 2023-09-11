Area school volleyball teams were in action over the weekend.
Lebo took first place at the Lyndon Tournament and is now 9-1 on the season. The Wolves went 5-0 on the day, starting with a sweep of MDCV, 25-26, 25-16. Lebo then played Valley Falls and won 25-22, 25-13 before taking down Wabaunsee 25-22, 25-12 to advance to the semifinals.
The Wolves beat Burlingame, 25-13, 25-8 to advance to the championship, where it defeated Wabaunsee for the second time of the day, 25-6, 25-15.
Chase County competed at the Flinthills Tournament, finishing third place behold Flinthills and Remington. The Bulldogs went 2-1 in pool play, topping Hartford (25-21, 25-19) before falling to host and eventual champion Flinthills (20-25, 15-25) and defeating Altoona Midway (25-10, 25-8).
Chase County went 1-1 in bracket play, falling to Remington (15-25, 21-25) before beating Ceder Vale/Dexter (25-21, 24-26, 25-20) in the third place match.
“This is a great tournament for us as there are a variety of teams and levels,” head coach LeAnn Hansford said. “It also gives a good chance to compete against schools that are our size.
“I am very proud of the girls. It was a long day and the girls kept pushing until the end. Ceder Vale is a solid team but we ended the third set strongly, showing what we could do.”
Hartford (4-9) went 1-2 on the day, falling to Chase County before topping Altoona 25-11, 25-10. They were then defeated by Flinthills, 9-25, 20-25.
Olpe and Madison competed at the Eureka Tournament. Olpe went 3-2 on the day to take third place and improve to 6-6 on the season. The Eagles fell to Fredonia 23-25, 25-23, 18-25 before topping Eureka 25-8, 25-15. Independence then won 23-25, 17-25 before Olpe concluded its day with two wins over Madison, 25-22, 25-13 and Eureka, 25-15, 25-14, in the third place game.
Madison went 0-4 and is now 2-7 on the season. The Bulldogs lost to Olpe (22-25, 13-25), Eureka (18-25, 15-25), Fredonia (23-25, 9-25) and Independence (6-25, 10-25).
