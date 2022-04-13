The Emporia area apparently escaped serious damage from a strong spring storm line Tuesday night.
Chase County was under a severe thunderstorm watch in the late-night hours, but Lyon County never was. The strongest winds occurred to the west and north. A 12-inch cedar tree was broken by the wind northwest of Great Bend.
It was certainly windy in Lyon County, though. Emporia Municipal Airport had gusts as high as 54 miles per hour at mid-afternoon. The airport received 0.23 inches of rain during the night.
Tuesday was the warmest day of the year thus far in Emporia, with a high of 88 degrees. Yet that was not a record high for April 12. That was 94 degrees in 1972.
In the wake of Tuesday, it’s startling to see Chase and Lyon Counties under a freeze warning for Thursday morning from 1:00-9:00 a.m. The cold front, which might bring leftover showers around lunchtime Wednesday, is that strong.
An overnight low of 31 would not set a record, either. The record low for April 14 is 28 degrees, set in 2008.
Sunshine should dominate the days from Thursday-Saturday. Rain could return early Sunday morning.
