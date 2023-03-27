The Emporia High School girls soccer team began the Titan Classic on Monday night in Wichita.
The Lady Spartans fell in their opening game to Maize, 5-1.
“We are struggling with a couple of injuries but showed a lot of growth today against a really good opponent,” head coach Oscar Macias said.
Junior Emeil Bennett scored Emporia’s goal in the first half.
Emporia (1-2) will play Derby in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket on Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m.
