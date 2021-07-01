Budget discussions and questions regarding the North-Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging dominated Thursday's meeting of the Lyon County Commission.
Julie Govert Walter, executive director of North-Central Flint Hills Area Agency of Aging, presented a budget request at the action session. The agency is requesting a total year amount of $259,627 for fiscal year 2022. An additional $220,424 related to its contract with Lyon County, including services such as information and assistance, commodity box distribution, Medicare benefits counseling and senior visits, was also requested.
An amount of $22,546 for wage supplements for Emporia Friendship Center employees would help to keep and retain staff. Also, Senior Care Act funds administrative costs $9,956, providing services to help keep individuals over 60 stay in their homes as long as possible.
“It will keep our wages competitive in a rather challenging employment environment,” Walter said.
Budget requests with help with wage supplements, health insurance, which the agency saw a $7,000 increase, and the agency’s RSVP program, which increased $3,000.
Funds will also go toward the quality of meals. In 2020, the agency had an average of 43,000 meals. Of those meals, 11-12% were made possible through the kitchen at the Emporia Friendship Center. Meals are available to anyone over 60 who fills out a brief assessment on a voluntary contribution basis.
Anyone has access to meals even without the paperwork, Walter said. The current cost per meal is $5.25.
County Commissioner Rollie Martin mentioned the Emporia Senior Center budget request two weeks ago.
Martin said the agency was not paid what was owed to them, asking Walter to explain the status of those payments.
“Our agency does provide reimbursements for costs associated with centers that serve dine in meals,” Walter said. “We’re talking about the meals that are served right in the senior center, also called congregate meals. There was payment that got held up because of a reconciliation issue. This being or addressed — or has been addressed — and we’re confident we can move forward.”
The agency partners with 39 groups providing meals in an 18 county region.
The commission approved tax system software Computer Information Concepts in the amount of $46,045, an increase from last year’s $45,000. The county has budgeted $50,000 annually for its services in several offices — the appraiser's office, treasury's office, payroll, warrant’s payable and budgetary.
“We are very happy with our tax system,” County Clerk Tammy Vopat said.
The commission approved hotel travel in the amount of $5,100 for the American Probation and Parole Association’s National Conference in Boston, Mass. and $1,200 for meals during August 22-26.
Steve Willis, Lyon County Community Corrections director, said the remaining conference costs and air travel is funded by the Casey family foundation.
“We’re trying to get back to normal,” Willis said. “Every year we try to attend one national conference for our staff whether that's our drug court conference which we normally try to invite people who work in drug courts, or on the opposite years try to attend American Probation and Parole Association’s conference which we are members of.”
Due to conflict of interest, the commission approved to rescind a motion June 17 for a contract between Lyon County and TCA for a feasibility study for the fiber to the premises project and fulfilling the requirements of the NTIA Grant not to exceed $23,500.
The commission also considered the 2022 budget.
Valuation increased $11,397, 626. There is a 15% increase in health insurance costs, in the amount of $519,000, as a part of total expenses. Per capital expenditures are at $3,650,219. Facilities have $361,000 allotted for the city jail.
This article has been edited to show that the valuation increased, not the general fund as previously reported.
