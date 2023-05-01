Softball
HARTFORD — The Southern Lyon County softball team faced off
against Marais De Cygnes Valley High School last Thursday, splitting the twin bill with the Lady Trojans.
SLC picked up the win in game one, 7-6 but dropped the nightcap, 14-11, in eight innings of play.
Addie Wright and Addyson Gillund combined for 10 hits over both contests, and Wright drove in three runs and was behind the plate for the entirety of the night.
Keilee Finnerty also had a solid offensive performance, recording three hits,
including a triple, and collecting three RBI. Tobye Sull, Drew Haag, Jaden
Nuessen and Karsyn Young contributed hits as well. Haag was in the
circle for all 15 innings, logging the game-one win.
Also, Lebo-Waverly clinched the Lyon County League co-championship after recently splitting a doubleheader with Burlingame High School (5-8, 6-3). Lady Wolfdogs head coach Jim Jones said it was the program’s first softball league title.
Baseball
OLPE – The Southern Lyon County baseball team completed a sweep of Marais De Cygnes Valley High School last Thursday, winning 19-0 and 14-4.
In game one, SLC scored 13 runs in the bottom of the first and six in the second for the run-rule win. Brayden Fowler had two hits in the win.
In game two, SLC scored two in the first, four in the second and three in the third. Both teams were held off the scoreboard for two innings until Southern Lyon County scored five times in the bottom of the sixth.
Braydon Linneman went 1-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Fowler (2-for-4, two RBI, two runs) and Brody Cole (2-for-3, two RBI, three runs) had multi-hit games.
Track
MADISON — Madison High School hosted the Madison Invitational last Friday. And fittingly, the main storylines of the meet revolved around Bulldog athletes.
An anticipated 100-meter showdown between Bryson Turner and Pleasanton High School’s Isaiah Bates never materialized. Turner has only been jumping this season, leaving Bates without any real competition. Last year, at this meet, Bates edged out Turner, 10.52 to 10.53. Bates, the defending 2A 100-meter champion, owns the fastest time in the state. He ran 10.41 earlier this season at the Kansas Relays and won easily on Friday in the anti-climactic sprint race that would have been a duel between the 2022 1A and 2A 100-meter titlists. Bates only ran 11.34 Friday, and Turner won both horizontal jumps but was well off his personal bests.
Madison’s Yolaine Luthi dominated the girls’ competition. The Kansas State rowing commit placed first in the 300-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump and finished sixth in the 200 meters.
The Olpe boys won the meet, collecting 88 points and scoring in a multitude of events. Eagle distance runner Kaleb Arnold notched victories in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters, while Blake Skalsky, Darren Heins and Garret Cole claimed victories in the 400 meters, 800 meters and javelin, respectively.
Results
Girls
200m — 3, Abigail Jones, Lebo, 29.63. 5, Jade Smith, Olpe, 29.76. 6, Yolaine Luthi, Madison, 30.24.
400m — 3, Keaira Ferguson, Lebo, 72.26. 6, Ella Wilson, Olpe, 75.48.
800m — 2, Milly Bailey, Olpe, 2:45.98. 4, Gracie Scheve, Olpe, 2:53.17.
1600m — 2, Lilly Skalsky, Olpe, 6:08.34. 5, Lily Hudson, Madison, 6:48.41. 6, Payton Jansen, Emporia, 7:21.53.
3200m — 5, Cira Plummer, Lebo, 13:38.61. L.Hudson, Madison, 14:05.24.
300m hurdles — 1, Y.Luthi, Madison, 52.33. 3, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 58.43.
4x100m relay — 1, Olpe (Aubryn Garriott, Kadey Robert, M.Bailey, J.Smith), 55.15. 5, Madison, 58.26.
4x400m relay — 1, Olpe (E.Wilson, M.Bailey, J.Smith, A.Garriott), 4:44.76. 3, Lebo, 4:56.03. 5, Madison, 5:06.76.
4x800m relay — 2, Olpe (G.Scheve, Carlie Geiger, M.Bailey, L.Skalsky), 11:45.18. 3, Lebo, 12:20.73. 4, Madison, 13:06.50.
High jump — 1, Y.Luthi, Madison, 4-11. 2, Jaelynn Weakley, Madison, 4-8. 5, Aaliyah Johnson, Emproria, 4-2. 6, C.Geiger, Olpe, 4-0.
Long jump — 1, Y.Luthi, Madison, 15-7.5. 4, A.Garriott, Olpe, 13-6.50. 6, E.Wilson, 13-2.50.
Triple jump — 2, A.Garriott, Olpe, 29-9. 3, Ally Peek, Lebo, 29-3. 4, A.Johnson, Emporia, 29-2.25. 5, Lucie Celte, Madison, 28-5. 6, G.Scheve, Olpe, 28-4.
Pole vault — 1, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 7-6. 2, Ally Peek, Lebo, 6-6.
Shot put — 4, Elizabeth Freund, Madison, 32-2. 6, Sarah Miser, Madison 30-11.
Discus throw — 1, S.Miser,Madison, 101-3. 3, Brooklyn Jones, Lebo, 93-10. 5, Grace Coughlin, Olpe, 86-4. 6, Hana Cole, Olpe, 86-1.
Javelin throw — 1, B.Jones, Lebo, 114-1. 2, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 101-5. 4, J.Weakley, Madison, 95-4. 5, H.Cole, Olpe, 87-2.
Boys
100m — 5, Ethan Hall, Madison, 12.80. 6, Dalton Mayer, Olpe, 12.94.
200m — 2, Hayden Helm, Madison, 25.21. 5, E.Hall, Madison, 26.11.
400m — 1, Blake Skalsky, Olpe, 53.86. 2, Grayson Dailey, Hartford, 54.61. 3, Grayson Shoemaker, Lebo, 55.62. 4. Blake Redeker, Olpe, 56.41. 6, Luke Davies, Lebo, 60.48.
800m — 1, Darren Heins, Olpe, 2:07.42. 5, Ethan Redeker, Olpe, 2:26.17.
1600m — 1, Kaleb Arnold, Olpe, 4:51.26. 3, Caleb Durst, Lebo, 5:10. 5, Dexton Hoelting, Olpe, 5:29. 6, Ethan Jones, Madison, 5:46.3.
3200m 1, K.Arnold, Olpe, 10:21.94. 2, C.Durst, Lebo, 11:13.23. 6, Cody Cleveland, Hartford, 11:58.26.
110m hurdles — 5, Octavian Dean, Madison, 20.57.
300m hurdles — 1, Kord Kiefer, Lebo, 48.46. 2, Hunter Smith, Emporia, 49.77.
4x100m relay — 3, Madison, 48.47. 5, Olpe 51.26.
4x400m relay — 1, Olpe (B.Redeker, B.Skalsky, Garret Cole, D.Heins), 3:40.75. 3, Lebo, 3:53.96. 4, Madison, 4:07.43.
4x800m relay — 1, Lebo, 9:20.92. 2, Olpe (D.Hoelting, E.Redeker, Andon Temeyer, B.Redeker), 9:25.76.
High jump — 2, Colton Isch, Madison, 5-8. 5, Isaac Miller, Olpe, 5-0.
Long jump — 1, Bryson Turner, Madison, 20-11.
Triple jump — 1, B.Turner, Madison, 42-5.50.
Pole vault — 2, Corey Reese, Lebo, 8-0. 3, Colten Wolf, Olpe, 7-6.
Shot put — 1, Austin Bailey, Lebo, 44-10. 3, Austin Griffith, Madison, 39-10. 6. Garret Cole, Olpe, 38-9.
Discus throw — 1, Ervin Tate, Emporia, 115-.05. 2, A.Bailey, Lebo, 113-6. 3, Jesse Schneider, Madison, 111-06. 4, Packer Bolinger, Madison, 111-02. 6, H.Helm, Madison, 107-6.5.
Javelin throw — 1, G.Cole, Olpe, 141-11. 5, H.Helm, Madison, 119-02.
