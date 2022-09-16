The Lyon County Commissioners spoke at Flint Hills Technical College Friday morning as part of the university’s Constitution Day series.

Commissioners Rollie Martin, Doug Peck and Scott Briggs spoke to attendees about the role of the county commission and how that can intersect with both the Kansas and United States Constitution. Attendees were also encouraged to ask questions and have the commissioners answer.

