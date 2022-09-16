The Lyon County Commissioners spoke at Flint Hills Technical College Friday morning as part of the university’s Constitution Day series.
Commissioners Rollie Martin, Doug Peck and Scott Briggs spoke to attendees about the role of the county commission and how that can intersect with both the Kansas and United States Constitution. Attendees were also encouraged to ask questions and have the commissioners answer.
Commissioners began by explaining how they viewed their roles and the function of the county government.
“The nice thing about being a county commissioner in local government is you get to help people at a local level,” said Briggs, who is in his 16th and final year as a county commissioner. “The great part is when you can help anyone solve a problem or invest in institutions … it’s our contribution to economic development, it’s an investment in the community, not an expense.”
“I’m new to this profession,” Peck said. “I see my job as being the caretaker of the taxes, spending them wisely, trying to be as frugal as possible.”
“I like to see [tax] monies spent wisely, hopefully for economic development, for education. It makes the community grow,” Peck added.
“You have to be a good listener and a teacher,” Martin, who is in his 14th year as a commissioner and sixth as commission chair, said.
FHTC Director of Institutional Effectiveness Denise Gilligan asked commissioners about what it takes to run for a commissioner position in Lyon County.
“It takes a lot of time. It takes some money. People want to talk to you all times of the night and day, find out what your thoughts are, your priorities are, and then they’ll ask you ‘what’s your agenda.’ You better come into this without an agenda,” Peck advised. “Your agenda or thoughts are to serve the citizens. If you come into politics with an agenda, I think you’re there for the wrong reasons.”
Martin and Briggs agreed.
“Even though I am a Republican, I have never made a decision based on if I am a Democrat or Republican,” Martin said. “It was always common sense.”
“Politics should never be involved in government. It just should not be, especially at the local level and I would even say at the state level,” Briggs said. “Government would travel so much faster and be so much more efficient if people would just drop the name tag and do the job they are supposed to do.”
Briggs encouraged anyone who has the opportunity to get involved with local government to run for office.
“Anyone who has a chance to be in local government will learn so much,” Briggs said. “The things you thought about the way a process worked, the good the different projects create, you would never know that unless you were involved. It’s a great educational experience.”
Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat will speak at FHTC’s next Constitution Day on Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m. in the R-Tec/M117 in the main building of the Flint Hills Technical College campus.
