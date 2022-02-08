Four Emporia High athletes signed national letters of intent Tuesday afternoon to continue their playing and educational careers after graduation this spring.
Madelynn Griffin, Caden Wilson, Chase Swift and Jay Orozco – along with their coaches, parents, friends and teachers – gathered in the EHS library after school to celebrate the four momentous occasions.
Griffin signed her NLI to wrestle at Ottawa University next school year. She said that she was drawn to the university because of its biology program and the potential for extracurricular opportunities.
She added that the atmosphere of the women’s wrestling program was attractive too.
“The room that (head coach Dalton) Weidl has been able to create at Ottawa has an extreme sense of family and it’s overall just a very inviting place,” she said.
Spartan girls wrestling head coach Shawn Russell said that it has been “an honor” to coach Griffin and that Ottawa is lucky to have her on its roster next season.
“Our whole team is just super proud of her,” Russell said. “She is definitely our trailblazer.”
Wilson will run cross county at Newman University in the fall.
“I really liked the smaller aspect of Newman,” Wilson said. “The coach was super nice and everything. They have a great pre-med program and everything I want to go into.”
Mike Robinson, Emporia’s cross country coach, said he had enjoyed coaching Wilson over the course of the past four years.
“He is definitely an example of how consistency and how trusting the process pays off,” Robinson said. “He started off as a solid C-teamer his freshman year and ended up being a contributor … on a team that almost qualified for state this year. I’ve told him over and over again, his best days of running are ahead of him. I’ll be excited to see what happens at Newman.”
Swift is a senior on the Spartan bowling team and officially committed to taking his skills to Baker University next year, where he will join former Emporia teammate Tanner McGuire.
“I feel like it’s a great school education-wise,” Swift said. “It has pre-engineering, which is what I want to go into. It’s a smaller school, so I feel like it’ll be a lot better.”
Amy Martin, Swift’s high school head coach, said that coaching him has been a great experience.
“He’s somebody that the whole team looks up to,” she said. “I’m just really glad that he’s getting to pursue bowling at the collegiate level.”
Orozco also signed with Ottawa, although he plans to play football there.
“It really felt like home,” Orozco said. “I felt the same family atmosphere I feel here, so that was a big thing for me.”
“I know I speak for the rest of our coaches: we’re proud of you,” said Spartan head coach Keaton Tuttle. “We’ve had you all the way since you were just a freshman working your way up. You’ve come a long way and this is a true testament of how hard you’ve worked. Keep up the hard work because the challenge starts now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.