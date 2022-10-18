Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Kandace Wakeman, owner and photographer at Kandace Griffin Photography.
What began as a hobby has turned into a lucrative side business for one local woman.
Kandace Wakeman, who serves as the marketing officer full-time at ESB Financial, also operates her own photography business: Kandace Griffin Photography. Wakeman said she started her business during her junior year of college and with the support of her family and friends, clients and a lot of hard work and hustle, she’s been able to continue and grow her business.
“I grew up in Chase County and went to Kansas State University,” she said. “I graduated from KSU with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and an emphasis in communications and marketing. I also have an agribusiness minor and a leadership minor. I currently work at ESB Financial as their marketing officer and then I do photography on the side.”
Wakeman first developed an interest in photography in high school, where she studied journalism under Linda Drake at Chase County Junior/Senior High School. She served as the photo editor for the high school yearbook and started taking some pictures of the side, shooting senior photos and families on the side.
“I did my first wedding during my senior year of high school and then after high school, I just did it here and there as people needed photos,” she said. “It didn’t really start to take off until my junior year of college when I started doing more weddings. Since then, the KG Photography Family has grown to include hundreds of families and thousands of photos capturing weddings, engagements, and celebrations of growing families.”
Wakeman said she values her community and loves “making someone’s day brighter.” She enjoys making a positive impact on her clients.
“I started this business to connect with amazing clients who often become friends and I am so blessed to work with such great people,” she said. “My purpose and why I do what I do is because I get to preserve memories for people and give them an experience that celebrates their family and makes their story become alive in captured photographs. ... What I enjoy the most is being able to make an impact in people’s life. If I make an impact on just one person, I know I have accomplished my job.”
Working full-time while running a business can be difficult when it comes to maintaining a balance. Wakeman said she tries to prioritize what’s important.
“Staying balanced in my life is definitely a struggle but I just prioritize what is important in that season of my life, job or business and go from there,” she said. “I would also say I have a great support system to keep me going. My family does so much for me and I wouldn’t be able to do it without them. My husband keeps our personal life in check and my family always is there if I need anything. I also have so many great friends that help out as well.”
With a number of other photographers in the area, Wakeman said she’s committed to learning and trying new things in order to stay competitive.
“Things have definitely changed in the industry since I started my business but I stay true to who I am as a person and serve my clients the best I can,” she said.
For more information on Wakeman’s photographer, visit www.kandacegriffinphotography.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.