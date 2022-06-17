The heat is on. On the street.
Well, never mind that old rock song by Glenn Frey. It's likely to be everywhere in the Emporia area for the next several days.
The National Weather Service expects a top heat index of 103 degrees in Emporia Friday afternoon. A heat advisory covers all of eastern Kansas from 12:00-8:00 p.m.
Forecasters will turn it up a notch this weekend, with an “excessive heat watch” from noon Saturday through 8 p.m. Monday.
“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” an advisory for other parts of Kansas explained.
Emporia Municipal Airport reached 95 Thursday, stretching the current run of 90-degree days to six. Cottonwood Falls stayed below the line, with a high of 89.
The next chance for rain in the Emporia area occurs Tuesday evening.
