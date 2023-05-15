Kaden Glinsmann was named the next head football coach at Emporia High School during the May 10 school board meeting, and The Gazette had the opportunity to speak with the next Spartan leader.
Glinsmann is from Winnemucca, Nevada and attended Lowry High School there. His love for the game started at a young age and he knew he wanted to be a football coach at an early age.
“While most kids were playing on the playground thinking they were going to play in the NFL, I knew right then I wanted to coach,” Glinsmann said. “I always thought of myself as being a potential coach even through high school.”
Glinsmann is not a stranger to the state of Kansas. He has had two prior stints in the state, with his first being when he got an opportunity to play collegiately at Sterling College. He went in as a redshirt tight end before switching to defensive end.
Glinsmann was at Sterling for two and a half years before suffering a knee injury, which caused him to transfer to The University of Montana Western to be closer to home. He finished college there and met his wife, Rachel, who is from Helena.
They then moved to Helena where they got married and Glinsmann began his coaching career at Helena High School. Their two kids, an 11-year-old son named Karson and a 9-year-old daughter named Reese, were both born in Helena. He coached the offensive line and tight ends there for five years under head coach Tony Arntson. He feels coaching the offensive line taught him a lot about the game.
“I feel like that was a tremendous opportunity to learn the game from the inside out and really what it takes to be successful on the field in terms of the x’s and o’s of the game and helping out with everything,” Glinsmann said.
Glinsmann would soon be back for his second stint in The Sunflower State when Terry Harrison, who was his position coach at Sterling College, took over at Wichita Heights High School. He added Glinsmann to his staff to coach the defensive backs and special teams for three years before he moved on to Bethel College. Glinsmann then moved back to Helena, where he became the defensive backs coach at Carroll College.
The move back to Montana was an opportunity for the family to move back to where Glinsmann’s wife is from, as well as a chance for him to get experience coaching at the collegiate level. He was also able to learn from one of the best coaches at the NAIA level.
“Carroll College is a very successful program,” Glinsmann said. “They won six national championships under head coach Mike Van Diest and I learned a ton from him schematically. There’s a wealth of knowledge there that I don’t think you can touch without being a coach for 30+ years at a very high level.”
When Van Diest retired after the 2018 season, Glinsmann thought about whether he wanted to stay in college or go back to high school. He decided coaching at the high school level was where his heart truly was during this phase of his life.
“I just think it’s the ability to mold young men,” Glinsmann said. “I also think so much of college now, for better or worse, has become a business and there’s a cutthroat aspect to college football that is not intriguing to me right now with a young family. I have an 11-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter and we’ve been able to stay in one place for four years. Hopefully, we’ll be here until they graduate.”
That is when the head coaching job at Polson High School opened up, where Glinsmann has been for the last four years. He took over a team that went 0-9 in 2018 and then went 4-5 in his first two years before going 10-1 and 9-1 the last two seasons. But he felt a sense of complacency settling in and felt it was time for a new challenge.
That led Glinsmann to Emporia.
“It was one of those situations where if you’re green, you grow and if you’re ripe, you rot,” Glinsmann said. “I felt like complacency had begun to settle in a little bit and I was looking for a change. My wife enjoyed her time in the Midwest and we were looking for something in the area. I had known of Emporia because of playing them while I was at [Wichita] Heights and then having attended the Kansas Shrine Bowl here. I was fairly familiar with the area and I applied, [Athletic Director Beau] Welch reached out and we got that process going.”
The experience of rebuilding a program was surely a factor for the Emporia administration, which looks to bounce back from a 2-9 season. Glinsmann said he wants to instill into his players to take things play-by-play and let the final result handle itself.
“I think the first thing is belief,” Glinsmann said. “We have to believe in our vision and we are here to compete. We don’t worry about wins and losses. One thing I’m going to instill in these guys is to play each play the right way and let the scoreboard figure itself out at the end. When we see the most success is going to be when we care the least about the scoreboard and care the most about playing for the guy next to us.”
Glinsmann is excited for his kids to be able to grow up in Emporia and have things to do in the surrounding areas.
“The biggest thing for us was the overall population of Emporia and the surrounding area,” Glinsmann said. “There’s a lot to do. We love being able to go over to Branson and Silver Dollar City. We’ll have the ability to go to the Wichita and Kansas City Zoos and all the different sporting events. With two young children, I wanted there to be things for them to be able to do. I feel like there’s a huge value on that and Emporia definitely checked that box for us.”
As for football, Glinsmann wants the community to know he is going to embrace being what he calls “the front porch” of Emporia High School.
“We’re going to be a team of discipline and great character and we’re going to play the game the right way,” Glinsmann said. “We’re definitely going to emphasize the fact that we are ‘the front porch’ of Emporia High School. The community can’t come in and see a math or history test, but they can show up on Friday night and see the best version of what Emporia High School has to offer.”
