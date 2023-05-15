Kaden Glinsmann

Kaden Glinsmann will be the new head football coach at Emporia High School.

 Courtesy Garfield Photography

Kaden Glinsmann was named the next head football coach at Emporia High School during the May 10 school board meeting, and The Gazette had the opportunity to speak with the next Spartan leader.

Glinsmann is from Winnemucca, Nevada and attended Lowry High School there. His love for the game started at a young age and he knew he wanted to be a football coach at an early age.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.